Motherhood is an adventure, isn’t it? This past year, I have been focusing on embracing the adventure of motherhood. Every single day is full of brand new unexpected moments. No matter how much I plan, I cannot plan for the unexpected. It is an adventure.

While this is the truth, the question then is how do we embrace the adventure of motherhood? What are the steps we take to embrace this? There are many steps we can take towards embracing the adventure of motherhood, but these are my top 3 steps. Once we start implementing these things, we will be well on our way to embracing motherhood.

We learn to be intentional in the midst of life- in the chaos.

For a long time, I have been trying to be intentional. I thought that in order to be intentional life had to be calm and not chaotic. I would try to set up the perfect systems, re-organize the closets just one more time, adjust that meal plan just a tad. On and on the little tasks would go because I knew if I could get things just right, I could be intentional. However, that is not how it works.

One day, I suddenly realized that I needed to learn to be intentional in the midst of life.

In the chaos of our every day lives, we can still be intentional. It will not look perfect and will be messy, but there is purpose and good in that.

We take care of ourselves.

Mamas, every single day we are going out onto the battlefied of life, so we have to take care of ourselves. To some it may seem like this message is stuck on repeat, but that is because so many of us need to hear it over and over again.

When we take care of ourselves we are preparing for the day ahead.

Know what you need to thrive. Pick out three things this week to focus on, just for you and do those things. Schedule them in. Take care of yourself mama.

We accept there will be hard days and difficult seasons.

The hard parts of motherhood are not always shared. We cover up the mess with a flow of oversharing of the “perfect.”. Yet, the truth remains, no matter what stage of motherhood you are in, you will still have a bad day and a hard season. I wish I could tell you there was a secret to saying goodbye to those days and seasons, but there just is not.

Some days nothing will seem to go right. You will push through, knowing it is part of the adventure and hoping for tomorrow all at the same time. Some seasons are downright draining. You will feel like you are failing at every aspect of life. However, I urge you to hold on. Keep hope, sweet mama.

These hard days and difficult seasons can produce incredible beauty. In those moments you will always have a choice. You can rise or you can sink. Trust me, I have let the bad days sink me, but the good thing is that you can always choose to rise again and embrace the adventure of motherhood.

These three tips will help you move forward to embracing the adventure of motherhood.

There will be good and bad days on this adventure, but is such a grand adventure. Let’s choose to thrive on this adventure, embracing the ups and down, knowing we are only growing stronger through it all.