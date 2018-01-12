Embracing the Open Talent Workforce

Many companies are still trying to figure out effective talent management practices to make the most out of their employees, yet a focus on internal talent is only half of the picture. The increased use of “external” talent to supplement an organization’s capabilities is becoming the norm in most industries with as many as 60 percent of companies planning to hire more freelancers than full time employees by the year 2020 [1]

A more open talent economy means the introduction of new talent categories, including “gig” workers, established contractors, as well as teaming up with talent from ecosystem partners joint ventures and even the crowd. We already see this growth happening with Healthcare providers to stop patients from being in hospital care for longer than necessary.

This type of “off-balance sheet” talent not only requires attention in the way it can be attracted, developed, measured and incentivized to enable it to drive superior organizational performance but also be an integral part of a Simply Irresistible™ experience.

Adding to this organizational environment, companies are also progressively incorporating new smarter technologies and process automation that reshape the way work is performed and how workers interact with each other in virtual and physical workspaces.

Not All Talent is Created Equal

Each talent category provides different value to the organization but they also have different wants and needs that should be considered in order to create a healthy workforce ecosystem.

The full-time employee at the organization or partner companies is looking for financial security, personal development and job satisfaction within an employer with whom they feel brand aligned and are willing to work a minimum number of hours a week. In exchange for the reduced flexibility they expect competitive salary, ongoing and meaningful development, and an inclusive work environment.

On the contrary, the gig worker values flexibility and freedom, which is the reason they have not settled into one organization. They are looking for a work-life balance, but are still driven by merit-based recognition and reward. They count on that to get their next gig. They provide organizations greater access to creativity and specific skills not currently held within. To attract these gig workers, organizations should provide straightforward terms of employment, fair compensation, clear objectives, easy onboarding, and just in time training.

In the midst of all this change is a new breed of manager whose reports are separated by geographies and come from different parts of the organization—or outside the organization— collaborating together in combined projects aided by new technologies. The challenge for this type of “digital-ready” manager is equipping these diverse workers with a common organizational language, hitting key joint milestones and being mutually motivated and engaged by the opportunities ahead. This type of manager is typically tech savvy, analytics driven and has a nimble working style. They value efficiency and productivity. They are always striving to achieve their metrics with the best possible results. They rely on the organization providing them with the right training and tools to manage all types of talent and keep their teams moving toward aligned goals.

Journey to an Open Talent Workforce

This increasingly complex environment requires a new type of holistic approach activated through what my colleagues and I at Deloitte refer to as the Open Talent Workforce. This approach provides visibility into the right type of talent needed and the capabilities required to enable the future of work and improve organizational performance. It enables new partnerships that give organizations access to new networks and allows them to scale their workforce with digital-ready talent. To support this dynamic workforce, internal employees are provided greater choice and flexibility in their work with dynamic career journeys. All talent, internal and external, benefits from robust and transparent performance engagement and targeted rewards schemes better aligned to organizational strategy.

As noted by my colleague, Carlos Larracilla, “Organizations need to begin with assessing their current workforce strategy. Is it dynamic enough to achieve their business objectives and future growth goals in a constantly changing business context? Are they accessing the best talent possible? Developing a new workforce strategy and talent ecosystem sourcing plan is the place to start.”

It is worth considering areas of the organization where the new talent strategy could be tested. Evaluating the parts of the organization that require the most diverse skills and begin to build networked skills and capability models—instead of linear competency models—to start to understand what abilities are really driving success. This will also create a view of where diverse talent capabilities are needed.

Before spending significant time exploring the outside talent sources that haven’t been tapped, how internal talent is engaged today should be pondered. The full-time employee wants more dynamic growth opportunities and to be provided with meaningful learning and performance management. They want to visualize their entire career landscape not just their next promotion in two years and see the possibilities in an environment where learning is—to a large extent— the job.

It is important to assess what staffing models are used today and how new roles should be staffed in the future. Are full-time employees, long-term contractors or short-term gig workers best to fill certain roles? Relying on scenario cost models, new vendor partnerships, and robust analytics can help answer this question. As roles open, it must be assessed whether they should be staffed the same way.

Lastly, it is valuable to look for ways to leverage off-balance sheet employees—professional services firms, long-term contractors, and gig workers—that bring new skills and flexibility to the work environment. Holistic deployment and onboarding tools as well as development opportunities will need to be created for these workers in order to seamlessly incorporate them into the organizational culture. Managers will need to be upskilled to lead teams of full-time, contract and gig workers—a much more dynamic management scenario.

The Open Talent Workforce provides organizations the tools to manage their new, borderless work networks and embrace a digital future. We see huge gains and advantages to this model, but a purposeful approach needs to be taken to fully realize these benefits.

[1] Schawbel, Dan, Tyler, Jillian. Future Workplace, Field Nation (2016). “The Gig Economy.” News Site.