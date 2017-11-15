An interview with up and coming fashion designer Addison Guerra who shares his passion for luxury fashion with us and how his brand will stand out above the rest.

Founder and Master Designer of The Addison Guerra Clothing Line. Learn more on Instagram at Instagram.com/Addisonguerra

Q: Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing this field?

I grew up playing sports and was blessed to be able to play basketball in college. Due to injuries, I was not able to play a full season in college which prevented me from advancing to the next level. I did build a lot of connections through sports though. I originally went to college to be a doctor, but I changed my major and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business. Over the years I’ve taken an interest in designer clothing and accessories and developed an interest in fashion.

I started researching many designer brands and kept up with every collection that they would release. I researched how much work went into establishing and building brands, the designing processes, the production processes, fashion shows, and daily operations of the brands. After much research, I thought to myself, “I can see myself doing this.”

I love the thought of being able to design and create clothing and accessories that people will wear and use everyday all over the world. If I want something then I go get it, so I decided to create the fashion brand, “Addison Guerra.”

Q: What made you take the leap of faith into entrepreneurship?

When I do something, I go all in. I HATE having the “what ifs?” I would rather go all in on something and fail miserably than have the “what ifs?” for the rest of my life. Years ago, I passed on a huge business venture, and to this day I still have the “what ifs?” After passing on that venture, I vowed to never pass on something that I could not stop thinking about day in and day out.

So when I could not get the thought of starting a high-end, luxury brand out of my head for longer than 10 minutes, I knew that I owed it to myself to at least take that leap. I have established friendships and connections with many celebrities, musicians, and athletes that are high influence people over the years, and I figured why not leap? I think I know the correct people to help make this brand become globally known.

Q: What were the biggest initial hurdles to building your business and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest hurdles to overcome was definitely the fact that I do not have any prior experience in the fashion industry. I am great at researching though, and researching, for me, was the biggest part of being able to start a fashion brand. I was able to research what exact fabrics and materials I’d need for each item that I am producing.

The second hurdle was being able to find someone to produce my items. I was able to research and find many different studios and production companies that can produce the quality work that I am wanting. I met with over 50 different studios and production companies across the world, and I had to make some hard decisions as to whom I wanted to work with.

Another main hurdle is that I am building this brand from the start solely by myself. I was recently on a private chartered jet with a man that was in the corporate office for a large clothing brand. He told me “we have over 500 people in our offices doing the job that you are doing. More power to you. You are doing something that most people cannot or will not do.”

Q: How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

I differentiate myself from other brands in fashion by two ways:

1. The quality of fabric, materials, and craftsmanship. My items will surprise many people by being made out of grade 1 or grade A fabrics and materials.

2. My clothing line will ONLY be one color, which I will not reveal as of yet, but when people think of (color) clothing and accessories, then “Addison Guerra” will pop in their head. This brand is going to be a well rounded brand.

It is going to have some casual wear, business wear, street wear, and also custom tailored wear, with accompanying accessories. My brand is going to start some new trends, but also bring back some previous trends from history to make them popular again. The brand will not fall in line with other brands’ collection themes. I refuse to blend in with other brands. Addison Guerra will not be a wannabe brand. Addison Guerra will have a uniqueness, a DNA, that will set it apart from other brands.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

Currently Instagram @addisonguerra, or email is the best way to contact me.