Emilia Clarke Got Brad Pitt And Gwyneth Paltrow's Gloriously '90s Pixie Cut

The only “Game of Thrones” cast member who could rival Emilia Clarke in the hair department is Kit Harington ― and we all know he plans to cut his hair short after the fantasy series is done for good.

But Clarke, a natural brunette whose icy-white locks have been a signature for her character on the HBO juggernaut, has beat him to it, debuting a pixie cut on Instagram on Thursday.

The British actress explained that her new ear-length ’do is inspired by Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow’s famous matching pixie cuts, when the two were an item back in the ’90s.

“Me: I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same hair cut. @jennychohair : I got ’chu,” Clarke wrote in the caption, with the hashtags #nowijustneedanextra2feetoflegs and #fortheloveofthelowmaintenance.”

For a point of reference, this was the style Clarke was going for, and we’re of the opinion that she absolutely nailed it.

Ron Galella via Getty Images Brad Pitt and actress Gwyneth Paltrow attend a move premiere in 1997.

A shorter look for Clarke has been in the works for a while now, as dying her hair for “Game of Thrones” season after season has severely damaged her hair.

The “Solo: A Star Wars” star previously revealed she’s always wanted to go full- pixie, but was worried “my face could take it.”

“Yes, it is quite short ― because my hair was, like, dying!” Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar UK earlier this month. “So I’ve cut it a little bit shorter. It’s almost the shortest it’s been. I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair!

“I do like the length but I wish my hair was longer. I do bloody love long hair, but then I’m always dreaming of cutting it all off and having a pixie cut – but I don’t know that my face could take it.”