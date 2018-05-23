ENTERTAINMENT
Emilia Clarke Introduced Herself To Prince William In A Pretty Embarrassing Way

Oops!
Meeting real-life royalty is daunting even for the “Mother of Dragons” herself, Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke has revealed how she came face to face with Prince William at a Kensington Palace shindig, and completely fluffed her lines.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the actress said officials briefed her on how to act around the royal. 

But “for whatever reason, probably because I was so scared, I couldn’t manage to get out ‘Your Royal Highness.’”

She ended up doing something like this:

Clarke appears in the upcoming movie “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” alongside Thandie Newton, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson. “Solo” hits screens May 25.

Check out the full interview above.

