Emily Blunt Gushes Over John Krasinski, Her Kids In Heartwarming Acceptance Speech

Emily Blunt gushed over her husband John Krasinski Sunday night as she accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Blunt won for her performance in “A Quiet Place,” which her husband, Krasinski, starred in, co-wrote and directed. She’s also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance as Mary Poppins.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” Blunt said as she accepted the award.

“You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t, so you didn’t really have an option, but thank you.”

Blunt also thanked the “two little poems” in their lives, daughters Hazel and Violet, joking they’ll have to be at least 45 years old before they can see the thriller.

Blunt and Krasinski were married in 2010. The couple welcomed their first daughter Hazel in 2014, followed by Violet in 2016.

“A Quiet Place” quickly won critical acclaim last year and was a major box office success with one of the best debut weekends of 2018. The couple spoke about collaborating together for the film in an interview with Deadline last year.