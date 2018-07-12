Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Giant Engagement Ring For The First Time

Emily Ratajkowski finally revealed her gorgeous ― and giant ― engagement ring on Instagram Thursday, just months after her surprise wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard in February.

The 27-year-old model posted two pictures of the unique two-stone stunner with a gold band and opened up about designing the pear- and square-cut diamond ring with her husband in an interview with Vogue.

“We liked the idea of two stones instead of one and spent a long time looking at rings with multiple stones for inspiration,” Ratajkowski said. “At one point it included a ruby as the second stone, [but] ultimately we loved the idea of the femininity of the pear contrasted with the architecture of the princess.”

When Bear-McClard proposed, he did it without a ring and almost didn’t get a “yes” from his now-bride.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Hmm, nah,’” the model said during an appearance on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. “And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

The two later made their own wedding bands the night before their wedding ceremony.

“We walked into Chinatown and bought a little piece of an ounce of gold, and he was like,‘‘We’ll melt down the gold and make the rings,’” she told Fallon. Even though Ratajkowski wasn’t too keen on the idea at first, it all worked out and they found someone to help craft the rings with them.

“We actually hammered them out, the whole thing, [using] a little blowtorch,” the model said. “And they were supposed to be temporary rings, but now I’m very attached and I really don’t want to get rid of it. I just feel like making it yourself, like could you be more personal, really?”

After fashioning the rings, Ratajkowski married her producer and actor beau after just a few weeks of dating. The two exchanged vows at City Hall in New York City in front of a few guests, including Instagram personality The Fat Jew, aka Josh Ostrovsky.

The model told her fans about the news via her Instagram stories, writing “Soooo ... I have a surprise ... I got married today” over a series of posts.

