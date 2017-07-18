Emily Ratajkowski: If A Woman Dresses Sexy It Doesn't Mean She's Not A Feminist

Emily Ratajkowski knows sexuality can be empowering.

The model and actress recently sat down with Allure for the magazine’s August issue to talk about women’s issues, politics and her love of art. In true Ratajkowski-fashion, the 26-year-old had some truly poignant and thoughtful ideas to share about feminism and sexuality.

Ratajkowski told Allure’s Loren Savini that she lives a life that, at face value, is full of contradictions: She fiercely supports Planned Parenthood and writes eloquent essays on female sexuality, while her Hollywood debut was a topless music video for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and she was recently featured in Sports Illustrated’s 50th anniversary swimsuit issue.

But, Ratajkowski said, she’s happy being in both worlds. And she hopes young girls learn that they can be whoever they want, outside of the constraints of stereotypes.

“I want girls to see that you can be whatever you want,” she said. “Be as specific as you want. You can like this thing and that thing, and you don’t have to feel like the world won’t understand you.”

Ratajkowski said she found empowerment in her sexuality and, through that, she found her identity.

“To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist,” she said. “If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman’s choice, and it makes her feel good, then that’s great. Good for her.”

We could not agree more.