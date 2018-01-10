People Are Pissed About One Of Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Instagram Posts

Emily Ratajkowski announced that she is the new ambassador for the hair care brand Kérastase on Tuesday, but it was her controversial social media post about her new role that seemed to get the most attention online.

Some fans are looking for an apology after the model and actress wrote on Instagram and Twitter, “Hair is a fundamental part of beauty, femininity, and identity. So excited to announce that I am the new face of @kerastase_official! Welcome good hair days!”

The first sentence of that caption has since been removed on her Instagram post, and the tweet has been deleted altogether.

She's hot but @emrata is an ignorant fool. What a horrible caption that implies that women with heredity hair loss or have lost hair due to illness are not beautiful or feminine enough. @KerastaseUSA @KerastaseUK: You're better than that. pic.twitter.com/Z7qk1EfQ17 — Rachel McArthur (@raychdigitalink) January 9, 2018

But before the update, outraged fans and followers on social media were quick to call out Ratajkowski and Kérastase for suggesting that having hair is essential to being a woman.

Many pointed out that the caption could be hurtful to people undergoing treatment for cancer, or to people who suffer from hair loss or thinning hair.

Hey @emrata - no, hair truly is not fundamental to beauty/femininity. Please cancel your mind numbing preachings on “empowerment”. pic.twitter.com/XyKhbnNdHf — ri (@noriigrets) January 9, 2018

Sorry @emrata honey but you’re not a feminist / activist. Your statement about hair being fundamental to someone’s identity was shallow as hell, Im pretty sure you’re just a hypocrite. Xoxo Coco pic.twitter.com/4ykNJALhpk — baby coco (@youngbabycoco) January 9, 2018

Learned to love myself & appreciate the things that make me unique.. as long as I have a long flowing perfect bouncy blow dry. You’re not kidding anyone #fundamentallybasic — Jessica Hayley-Marie (@JessHayleyMarie) January 9, 2018

Some were angry that Ratajkowski changed her caption after the backlash, but didn’t issue an apology. Ratajkowski did not immediately return a request for comment from HuffPost.

A spokesperson for Kérastase apologized in a statement to HuffPost on Wednesday. It was unclear what role, if any, the company played in writing the caption.

“We are deeply sorry if we offended anyone, it was absolutely not our intention,” the statement read. “We recognize that the way the content was presented did not pay tribute to our most valued message ― that everyone is uniquely beautiful. Kérastase is committed to empowering all women and all visions of beauty.”

Kérastase also posted another apology in a comment on its Instagram account:

Of course beauty is not defined by your hair, beauty is something more spiritual, beauty is an attitude coming from inside each of us. Our new muse, Emily, thinks that her hair is a way to express herself. As she said, “Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own way” and we agree. We apologize for the misunderstanding of our previous caption because it seems like we were making a one-way statement, forgetting the rest of the multiple variations of beauty. We honestly tell you we’re very sorry and thanks for your testimony because through it we are learning everyday.