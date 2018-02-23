Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman!

The 26-year-old model announced on Instagram Friday that she had married her boyfriend, producer and actor Sebastian Bear-McClard. A rep confirmed the nuptials with HuffPost.

Ratajkowski used Instagram stories to reveal her news, telling shocked fans, “Soooo ... I have a surprise ... I got married today” over three pictures from the wedding. Instagram celebrity The Fat Jewish also attended the ceremony.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been dating for a few weeks.

The model also uploaded a picture of the two to Instagram Friday afternoon, captioning it “ny” with emojis of two diamond rings.

Before marrying Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski dated Jeff Magid for about three years.