ENTERTAINMENT
02/23/2018 04:56 pm ET Updated 8 minutes ago

Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard In Surprise City Hall Ceremony

The two have reportedly been dating for a few weeks.
By Carly Ledbetter

Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman! 

The 26-year-old model announced on Instagram Friday that she had married her boyfriend, producer and actor Sebastian Bear-McClard. A rep confirmed the nuptials with HuffPost.

Ratajkowski used Instagram stories to reveal her news, telling shocked fans, “Soooo ... I have a surprise ... I got married today” over three pictures from the wedding. Instagram celebrity The Fat Jewish also attended the ceremony. 

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been dating for a few weeks. 

The model also uploaded a picture of the two to Instagram Friday afternoon, captioning it “ny” with emojis of two diamond rings. 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Before marrying Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski dated Jeff Magid for about three years.

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Emily Ratajkowski
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Emily Ratajkowski Vogue Magazine
Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard In Surprise City Hall Ceremony
CONVERSATIONS