The greatest of all time does it again. Dropping freestyle lyrics and a message to President Trump.

It is clear the hiphop rapper has no fear especially when it comes to Donald Trump.

The Daily Beast

In his epic monologue and poetic freestyle, Marshall Mathers drops lyrics about his love for this country and the topics such as Puerto Rico and Nevada that have been swept under the rug.

In his powerful message, Eminem is not afraid to stand up and calls for his fans to stand with him or against him.

“It’s the calm before the storm right here, wait, how was I going to start this off, I forgot, Oh yeah. That’s an awfully hot coffee pot, should I drop it on Donald Trump, probably not but that’s all I got. Got a plan and now I gotta hatch it. Like a damn apache.” - Eminem

“But we better give Obama props, what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust, and while the drama pops, and he waits for sh** to quiet down, He casts his plane up and flies around until the bombing stops.” - Eminem

“Intensities heightened, tensions are rising. Trump when it comes to giving a sh*&. You’re stingy as I am”. - Eminem

“Racism is the only thing he’s fantastic for, because that’s how he gets his rocks off and he’s orange, yeah sick tan that’s why he wants us to disban, the fact that we’re not afraid of Trump, Walking on egg shells, I came to stump.” - Eminem

“It’s like we take a step forward then backwards, but this is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction, when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that, Instead of talking about Puerto Rico and Gun Reform in Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather, Cause a twitter storm with the Packers.” - Eminem

“Then says he wants to lower our taxes, then who’s going to pay for his extravagant trips back and forth to his golf resorts and mansions, same sh*t that he tormented Hilary for and slandered, then does it more.” - Eminem

“Now if you’re a black athlete, you’re a spoiled little brat for trying to use your platform, to try to give those a voice who don’t have one” . - Eminem

“Ball up our fist and keep that sh*t bald like Donald the B****. He’s going to get rid of all immigrants. He’s going to get that thing taller than this. Well if he does build it. I hope it’s rock solids with bricks. Cuz like him with politics I’m using all of his tricks”. - Eminem

“And any fan of mine whose a supporter of his, Im drawing in the sand of line, You’re either for or against and if you cant decide who you like more on who you should stand decide ill do it for you with this” - Eminem

“The rest of America stand up, we love our military and we love our country, But we f* hate trump” - Eminem