Eminem has no regrets about calling out Donald Trump and the president’s supporters, even though some of them may be fans of the hip hop star.

“A fucking turd would have been better as a president,” the Detroit rapper said in a new interview that Billboard magazine published online Thursday.

Eminem has repeatedly criticized Trump, those who voted him into power and some of their divisive views ― via the album artwork for new record “Revival,” the song “Untouchable” and his blistering cypher at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

But he’s not overly concerned about his political stance costing him their support.

“At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I’m on the right side of this,” Eminem told Billboard.

In the interview, Eminem also responded to accusations of hypocrisy regarding his sometimes misogynistic and homophobic song lyrics. “A lot of shit is said in jest, it’s tongue-in-cheek” to “get a reaction out of people,” he said.