Eminem Calls Out Donald Trump In Brutal New Freestyle Rap

The real Slim Shady is standing up to President Donald Trump.

Eminem slammed the president as a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust” in a cypher recorded for Tuesday night’s 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The brutal 4½-minute takedown, called “The Storm,” features the Detroit rapper taking on Trump and his supporters over racism, gun control, immigration, Twitter feuds and more.

Eminem rapped:

It’s like we take a step forwards then backwards

But this is his form of distraction

Plus he gets an enormous reaction

When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that and

Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada

All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored or would rather

Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers

Eminem also drew a line for his fans: If you’re for Trump... you can’t be with him.

“And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this,” he said, extending his middle finger right at the camera. “Fuck you!”

Check it out above.