Eminem has taken Donald Trump to task once more.

In an interview with New York Magazine that was published online Monday, the Detroit rapper said the president “makes my blood boil.”

“I can’t even watch the news anymore because it makes me too stressed out,” Eminem said.

Eminem’s new song “Untouchable” critiques institutional racism, white privilege and police brutality. And in October, he let loose on Trump during a 4-and-a-half minute cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Both tracks were part of Eminem’s bid to “get a message out there” about Trump.

“I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge,” Eminem added.

When Trump began “sniffing around politics,” Eminem said he was prepared to give him a chance.

“I thought, ‘We’ve tried everything else, why not him?’”

But Trump’s presidential candidacy speech about Mexico sending rapists and criminals to the U.S. was too much for Eminem:

“I got this feeling of ‘What the fuck?’ From that point on, I knew it was going to be bad with him. What he’s doing putting people against each other is scary fucking shit. His election was such a disappointment to me about the state of the country.”