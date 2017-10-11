U.S. NEWS
10/11/2017 04:49 am ET

LeBron James Has The Best Reaction To Eminem's Donald Trump Rap Diss

Colin Kaepernick, Sean Diddy Combs, Ellen DeGeneres and a whole host of other famous faces also chimed in.

By Lee Moran

Eminem’s blistering takedown of President Donald Trump at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards found favor with celebs on Twitter.

Athletes, rappers and singers were among those to praise the Detroit hip-hop artist’s “The Storm” cypher in which he slammed Trump and his supporters over gun control, immigration, racism and the NFL national anthem protests.

NBA star LeBron James, who recently called Trump a “bum,” reacted by posting some of the lyrics alongside this picture from “Fantastic Four.”

Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick, whose decision to protest racial injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the anthem last year sparked the current NFL controversy, told Eminem:

Several rappers also weighed in:

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, meanwhile, simply posted this:

Here’s how other well-known Twitter users reacted to Eminem’s performance:

And here’s a sampling of the other memes it has inspired:

