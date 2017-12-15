Lose Yourself At Eminem's Pop-Up Diner Called 'Mom's Spaghetti'

Oscar winner Eminem ― remember when that happened? ― released his new album “Revival” on Friday, and he’s pulling out all the stops to promote it. The rapper is even relying on an old favorite, mom’s spaghetti.

That’s right, Eminem is opening a pop-up diner named after the famous lyrics from his hit song “Lose Yourself,” off the “8 Mile” soundtrack.

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti,” he raps on the track.

Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more pic.twitter.com/rL0GHhrh9u — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 14, 2017

The Mom’s Spaghetti diner, launching at Detroit’s The Shelter music club, where many of the “8 Mile” movie’s famous rap battles took place, will serve spaghetti with or without meatballs, and what Eminem calls a “s’ghetti sandwich.”

Fans will also get the chance to shop for exclusive merchandise.

The pop-up is open on Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., if you’re in the area and having spaghetti cravings. Hopefully, unlike the rapper, you’ll be able to keep it down.