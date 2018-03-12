Eminem Rips NRA In A Rap: 'They Love Their Guns More Than Our Children'

Rapper Eminem let loose with a blast at the National Rifle Association at a music award show Sunday in Southern California, accusing the gun rights lobbyists of loving “their guns more than our children.”
Eminem performed the new lyrics on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, the Detroit News reported. He was introduced by fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean along with Alex Moscou, a survivor of the mass shooting last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, in which 17 people were killed. Moscou said he and his fellow students were “tired of hearing politicians sending their thoughts and prayers to us, and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again.”
Eminen performed his joint single with Kehlani “Nowhere Fast” but started out with his attack on the NRA:
This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is in our way
They’re responsible for this whole production
They hold the strings, they control the puppet
And they threaten to take donor bucks
So they know the government won’t do nothing and no one’s budging
Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons
They love their guns more than our children.
The rap star took a deep dive into politics beginning last year. His song “Untouchable” attacks institutional racism and white privilege. In October, he slammed President Donald Trump in a blistering cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards, calling him a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust.” The president, he said in an interview in December, makes his “blood boil.”
In an interview published in Billboard in January, he said a “turd would have been better as a president.”
The White House on Sunday released its proposals for school safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting. The Trump administration is not supporting universal background checks for gun buyers but will support funds to arm more staff and teachers, putting more guns in schools. Both positions are backed by the NRA, which spent $30 million supporting Trump and attacking his rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump had suggested raising the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy a military assault-style weapon like the one used in Parkland. But there is no longer any mention of that in the White House proposal.