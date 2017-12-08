Eminem Rips Systemic Racism And White Privilege In New Anthem 'Untouchable'

Eminem is drawing another line in the sand with his new politically charged anthem “Untouchable.”

The Detroit rapper issues a blistering critique of institutional racism, white privilege and police brutality in the second track from his upcoming “Revival” album. He shared the new single online late Thursday.

“Black boy, black boy, we ain’t gonna lie to you; Black boy, black boy, we don’t like the sight of you,” he raps from the perspective of what appears to be a white police officer at the start of the track.

The real Slim Shady later references America’s racial tensions, the Black Lives Matter movement, and NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s sparking of the “Take A Knee” movement against systemic racism and police brutality.

One of the standout lines is:

“Throughout history, African-Americans have been treated like shit, and I admit there have been times where it’s been embarrassing to be a white boy.”

Eminem revealed the artwork for his upcoming album, which drops on Dec. 15, on the same day.

At first glance, it appears to show only the American flag with the album’s title in the top right corner. But on closer inspection, a faded Eminem is gripping his forehead in the background.

Eminem delivered a similarly brutal takedown of racism at the BET Hip Hop Awards in October. In his 4½-minute cypher, he also let loose on President Donald Trump, immigration and gun control.

His new single was well received on Twitter: