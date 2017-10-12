Eminem/His New Freestyle/What This All Means To Me

With all of the hate and praise that Eminem has received in response to his Anti Donald Trump Freestyle, I wish to express my unique experience having feelings on both sides of the opinion based spectrum.

First Side

Eminem has taken advantage of less represented/unrepresented folk for personal gain to move forward in his career... Like Donald Trump. Eminem has engaged in a system of vocalized violence against women and against people who are seen as less than the culturally appreciated standard of Man... Like Donald Trump. Eminem refuses to acknowledge his White Male privilege... Like Donald Trump.

Second Side

Eminem is an artist that I have/still do listen to when confronted by harassment, abuse, neglect, rape, torture and attempted murder by people in my life who are something other than Straight, Cis, Dyadic or a Man.

After a female family member tried to murder me, I struggled to feel anything negative towards her because she is a woman. After a Trans Woman and Human Rights Activist attempted to rape me as a young teenager, I struggled to feel anything negative towards her because she is Transgender.

After my Gay friend tried to rape me in boarding school, I struggled to feel anything negative towards him because he is Gay. After my elderly family member physically assaulted me as a young child, I refused to become upset with her because she is old and a Woman. I have been cultured to see only one “type/kind of person” as the problem. But through my personal experience, that has been far from the truth.

Human beings create suffering not “types/kinds of people”. Violence comes before a demographic. Violence causes suffering not a demographic. Eminem's music has helped me recover from PTSD that has led me to attempt suicide 9 times. His music gave me a reason, a purpose, a value in becoming angry and to start feeling my emotions. I have learned that it is ok to be mad at the woman who has tried to murder me.

Music is art. Rap music is art. Creative expression is messy, painful, chaotic, offensive, dark, sinister, and f***ed up. That is why we feel something when we engage with it. We are supposed to. Art is created by our emotions and that is why we must not try rationalizing Eminem and his music. He is an artist. And he will never make sense in a logical way.

I feel Eminem grew up way too fast and on his own. He did the best he could raising himself in place of both parents. I had to do the same.

I will not Judge someone in that position. I have been where he is. I have hated women and vulnerable minorities most of my life, including myself. It was not until I started having flashbacks of childhood rape by my 2nd father, that I began to understand that I reject specific individuals and not entire populations of people.

In reference to “Sexist Eminem”…

Eminem and his rap lyrics do not come from the side of his brain that helps him solve math problems. His rap lyrics come from the side of his brain that has helped him find a way to cope with his horrific mother and the unspeakable things that she has done to him in his lifetime. This is why I listen to his music. It is because a female family member of mine has been and continues to be horrific in my life as well.

I do not hate Eminem. I have no more room for hate in my heart. I see a Man who never had the opportunity to experience anything other than his ignorance. I refuse to be mad at someone who has not had the same life as mine with the same opportunities to understand this world differently.

“However, while Eminem may be free to make music in the way that he does referencing people how he has and continues to. He is never free to cause the same pain and suffering through his actions that his mother and others in his life have caused him. He will be held to the same standard as everyone else. I will hold him to the same standard as everyone else. I do not support unwarranted violence of any kind by any person. And I never will.”