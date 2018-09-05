CDC Reports 100 Sick Passengers On Quarantined Emirates Flight

An international flight out of Dubai was quarantined Wednesday morning after it landed at New York City’s JFK Airport with multiple sick passengers.

The exact number of passengers who had fallen ill on Emirates Flight 203 was not immediately clear. The airline reported in a statement that 10 passengers were sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a statement released to the media, said 100 of approximately 521 passengers, including some of the flight crew, complained of illness including fever and coughing.

The CDC said it is working with the Port Authority, EMS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Actions being taken include taking passengers’ temperatures and arranging transportation to local hospitals.

Larry Coben A photo reportedly taken by a passenger onboard the flight at JFK Airport shows a number of emergency vehicles outside.

“Passengers who are not ill will be allowed to continue with their travel plans, and if necessary will be followed up with by health officials,” the CDC said.

Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted around 11 a.m. that 10 passengers had been taken to Jamaica Hospital in Queens. By noon, he said 432 people had been removed from the plane and cleared. Eight others remained sick and receiving treatment at the airport.

CBS New York, citing a government source briefed on the situation, reported that there is no evidence of a security or terror issue.

One woman on Twitter, identifying herself as a passenger on the plane, has said that those sickened were ill before boarding the plane and that she requested a face mask but they didn’t have any.

“The passengers were sick before they got on board. This is 100% not food poisoning,” @SykesStyle tweeted with a video showing passengers on the plane being addressed by an official.

The Port Authority did not immediately return a request for comment.