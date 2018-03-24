Emma González Spends 6 Minutes, 20 Seconds In Silence To Remember Parkland Shooting

Emma González’s silence spoke as loud as her words on Saturday, as the survivor of last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, paused for six minutes and 20 seconds while addressing the crowd at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

She did so for a poignant reason: That was how long the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which killed 17 people, lasted.

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez cries as she addresses the crowd at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

“For us, long, tearful, chaotic hours in the scorching afternoon sun were spent not knowing,” González said during her speech.

“No one understood the extent of what had happened,” she added. “No one could believe that there were bodies in that building waiting to be identified for over a day. No one knew that the people who had gone missing had stopped breathing long before any of us had even known that a code red had been called. No one could comprehend the devastating aftermath or how far this would reach or where this would go. For those who still can’t comprehend, because they refuse to, I’ll tell you where it went: right into the ground, six feet deep.”

González then listed all of the victims’ names and talked about things they would never get to do again.

Emma González reads the names of her fellow Parkland students who were killed, then stands in silence. #MarchForOurLives (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/QLxVFmFI8K — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 24, 2018

When she finished the list, the teary-eyed teen stayed silent ― for nearly six and a half minutes.

Astrid Riecken for HuffPost Thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., as Emma González addressed the crowd and honored shooting victims with six minutes of silence.

“Since the time that I came out here, it has been six minutes and 20 seconds,” González said before leaving the stage. “The shooter has ceased shooting and will soon abandon his rifle, blend in with the students as they escape and walk free for an hour before arrest. Fight for your life, before it’s someone else’s job.”

Many on social media commended the teenager for her bravery:

Silence is such a powerful rhetorical device in speeches. @Emma4Change is right now exhibiting incredible power — Ismail (@imadni) March 24, 2018

The power of silence is so underestimated, @Emma4Change is holding this crowd in the palm of her hand. — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) March 24, 2018

Special soul @Emma4Change is. — AJ (@AlisaJass) March 24, 2018

Amen. I can't stay silent for more than 30 seconds usually. That #EmmaGonzalez is an amazing young woman. @Emma4Change — Dave (@D_opus) March 24, 2018

In an interview with HuffPost before the march, González said she had big hopes for the turnout and was inspired to talk because she “kind of realized that the learned helplessness is coming to an end.”