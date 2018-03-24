Emma González Spends 6 Minutes, 20 Seconds In Silence To Remember Parkland Shooting

Emma González’s silence spoke as loud as her words on Saturday, as the survivor of last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, paused for six minutes and 20 seconds while addressing the crowd at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.
She did so for a poignant reason: That was how long the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which killed 17 people, lasted.
“For us, long, tearful, chaotic hours in the scorching afternoon sun were spent not knowing,” González said during her speech.
“No one understood the extent of what had happened,” she added. “No one could believe that there were bodies in that building waiting to be identified for over a day. No one knew that the people who had gone missing had stopped breathing long before any of us had even known that a code red had been called. No one could comprehend the devastating aftermath or how far this would reach or where this would go. For those who still can’t comprehend, because they refuse to, I’ll tell you where it went: right into the ground, six feet deep.”
González then listed all of the victims’ names and talked about things they would never get to do again.
When she finished the list, the teary-eyed teen stayed silent ― for nearly six and a half minutes.
“Since the time that I came out here, it has been six minutes and 20 seconds,” González said before leaving the stage. “The shooter has ceased shooting and will soon abandon his rifle, blend in with the students as they escape and walk free for an hour before arrest. Fight for your life, before it’s someone else’s job.”
Many on social media commended the teenager for her bravery:
González, 18, has become one of the country’s leading voices for gun control in the last month. She is featured on the cover of Time magazine this week and on Friday published an essay for Teen Vogue about how the U.S. needs to stop gun violence.
In an interview with HuffPost before the march, González said she had big hopes for the turnout and was inspired to talk because she “kind of realized that the learned helplessness is coming to an end.”
“There are no consequences for us to speak our mind,” she said. “The country was built for us to share our opinions and to vote our conscience and to get our opinions and decisions heard. So, that’s what we’re gonna do.”