03/04/2018 11:51 pm ET

Emma Stone Delivered The Perfect Burn To The Oscars' Male-Dominated Director Category

So. Much. Shade.
By Alanna Vagianos
Emma Stone announces the Oscar for Best Director at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Emma Stone just threw “Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes”-level shade. 

The actress announced the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Director at Sunday night’s award show. As Stone put it: “four men and Greta Gerwig.” 

“It is the vision of the director that takes an ordinary movie and turns it into a work of art,” Stone said before announcing the nominees. “These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year. They are the nominees for achievement in directing.”

The short dig was reminiscent of actress Portman’s comment dragging the all-male category of directors at the Golden Globes in January. 

Stone’s comment was met with laughter and applause. 

Director Guillermo del Toro went on to win the award for his incredible work on “The Shape of Water.”

Stone’s dig, however, was not lost on viewers and people on Twitter.

