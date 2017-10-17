19 Emma Thompson Hairstyles, Ranked

13 "Saving Mr. Banks" (2013)

Thompson's short crops often signify power, or an attempt at power, because who needs statement hair when your very presence commands a room? As portrayed here, P.L. Travers wouldn't want any fuss over her primly permed locks. The scowl forever emblazoned on the "Mary Poppins" scribe's face says all we need to know about how little she'd want anyone hassling over her appearance. She's got it under control; what more could we need?