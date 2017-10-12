Emma Thompson Thinks There Are Many More Harvey Weinsteins In Hollywood

Emma Thompson is joining a chorus of famous actresses condemning Harvey Weinstein in the wake of the many allegations of sexual assault and harassment leveled against him.
Thompson, who starred in a handful of films produced by Weinstein’s company, including 2008′s “Brideshead Revisited,” said she had no previous knowledge of his actions, but is not entirely surprised.
“I didn’t know about these things, but they don’t surprise me at all and they’re endemic to the system anyway,” Thompson told BBC Newsnight. “What I find sort of extraordinary is that this man is at the top of a very particular iceberg.”
“I don’t think you can describe him as a sex addict,” she continued. “He’s a predator. But what he’s, as it were, [at] the top of the ladder of is a system of harassment and belittling and bullying, and interference.”
Later in the interview, when journalist Emily Maitlis pressed Thompson on whether she believed there were others within the film industry that have committed similar acts, the “Beauty and the Beast” actress dropped this piece of knowledge.
“Of course. Many. Maybe not to that degree,” she responded. “Do they have to all be as bad as him to make it count? Does it only count if you really have done it to loads and loads and loads of women? Or does it count if you do it to one woman, once?”
Thompson added, “I think the latter.”
Weinstein was fired from his production company this week after incriminating investigative reports by both The New York Times and The New Yorker detailed decades of alleged sexual harassment, as well as rape, according to three women’s testimonies. The producer has since reportedly fled to a rehab facility in Arizona to treat, among other things, a sex addiction.
Thompson, however, doesn’t consider this kind of behavior specific to the film industry, but part of a larger problem regarding how men abuse power.
“This has been part of our world, women’s world, since time immemorial,” she said. “So what we need to start talking about is this crisis in masculinity, the crisis of extreme masculinity, which is this sort of behavior, and the fact that it is not only OK, but it also is represented by the most powerful man in the world at the moment.”
While Thompson does not mention him by name, she is likely referring to President Donald Trump, whom she once turned down a date with and has routinely criticized since he took office.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Garai said that she felt “violated” by Weinstein, who was fired from his namesake company on Oct. 8 in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations.
Kate Beckinsale
"I said no to him professionally many times over the years," she wrote, "some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people, 'Oh, Kate lives to say no to me.'"
“Before I knew it, he started trying to pull my clothes off and pin me down and I just kept saying ‘no, no, no’. But he was really forceful. I remember him pulling at my trousers and stuff and looming over me and I just sort of – I am a big strong girl and I bolted ... ran for the bathroom and locked the door. I was in there for a while I think, he went very quiet. After a while I remember opening the door and seeing him just there facing the door masturbating, so I quickly closed the door again and locked it. Then when I heard room service come to the door I just ran."
“He started to tell me that he found me very attractive and wanted to have relations with me. I told him I was very in love with my companion. He replied that didn’t bother him at all and offered to have me be his mistress a few days a year. That way we could continue to work together. Basically, it was ‘If you want to continue in America, you have to go through me,’" Darel said. She quickly left, telling Weinstein: “I’m sorry, I have to leave.”
CONVERSATIONS