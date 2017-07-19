Emma Watson Recruits Fans To Help Her Find Lost Rings

Emma Watson needs your help.

The “Beauty and the Beast” star took to social media on Wednesday to ask fans if they could help find her three silver rings that went missing. Before a treatment at Mandarin Oriental Spa in London on Sunday, the actress took the jewelry off and stored it in a safe in a locker. After the appointment, Watson headed home before realizing she forgot the rings in the locker. She immediately called security, but the staff could not find her jewelry.

“As of now they are missing. Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum,” Watson wrote in her Facebook post.

“She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession.”

Watson implored anyone at the Mandarin Oriental Spa “on Sunday from 3pm onwards” who might have “saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them” to contact her.

“I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me - no questions asked.”

Additionally, Watson has set up a temporary email account to reach her on: findthering@ .