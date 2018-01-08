Emma Watson Opens Up About Sexual Harassment She's Faced In Hollywood

Emma Watson says she’s “experienced the full spectrum” of sexual harassment working in the movie industry.

The actress spoke to Variety on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Golden Globes alongside Marai Larasi, an activist and executive director of black feminist organization Imkaan. Watson said her experience is, unfortunately, common.

“It’s amazing because I have experienced the full spectrum,” Watson said. “But I think that for me, what is amazing is that my experiences are not unique, the experiences of my friends are not unique, the experiences of my colleagues are not unique. This issue is so systemic, structural.”

She added that the recent cultural awakening against workplace sexual violence is really just the beginning.

“You realize if you speak to most women they have an experience, they have a story,” Watson said. “We’re just uncovering. We’re just scratching the surface of this.”

Watson and Larasi both wore black on Sunday, as did many other stars, as a quiet protest against sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. The all-black wardrobes were inspired by the the Time’s Up initiative against workplace harassment announced on New Year’s Day.