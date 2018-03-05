Emma Watson Had A Giant Time's Up Tattoo At The Oscars Afterparty

While some celebrities wore black and white pins to show their support for the Time’s Up movement at the Oscars, Emma Watson wore her feelings on her sleeve ― er, arm ― on Sunday.

At the Vanity Fair bash after the Academy Awards, the 27-year-old actress debuted a large temporary tattoo that read “Times Up” in black cursive ink on her right forearm.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters Emma Watson sports a temporary tattoo along with a Ralph Lauren gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday.

Many pointed out that the phrase, while powerful, was missing an apostrophe denoting the contraction: “Time’s Up.” The hashtag referring to the movement, however, is written without the apostrophe.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters Watson's temporary tattoo sparked discussion about its lack of an apostrophe.

The Time’s Up initiative was started earlier this year by women working in the entertainment industry. Its purpose is to combat sexual harassment and workplace inequality in Hollywood ― and everywhere else ― and also includes a legal defense fund.

Watson has been a staunch supporter of the movement from the very beginning.

“The clock’s been ticking on the abuse of power,” the actress wrote in a message on Instagram after the initiative was announced. “I stand in solidarity with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, and assault. #TIMESUP on oppression and marginalization. #TIMESUP on misrepresentation and underrepresentation.”

Watson recently donated $1.4 million to the U.K.’s Justice and Equality Fund and signed an open letter with British women in the entertainment industry in an effort to make Time’s Up a global movement.