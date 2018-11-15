Trump has repeatedly attacked Macron on Twitter in recent weeks, kicking off his visit to Paris last week — where he joined other world leaders in a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I — with a few jabs.

“President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!” he tweeted after Macron called for a “true European army” to protect the continent’s countries, even from the U.S.

A few days later, Trump taunted Macron again on the matter.