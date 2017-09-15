This Is What The Emmy Awards Looked Liked In 1997

That year, “Frasier” took home top honors in the comedy category for the fourth year in a row, while “Law & Order” won for Outstanding Drama Series. In the acting categories, John Lithgow (“3rd Rock From the Sun”), Helen Hunt (“Mad About You”), Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”) and Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) took home golden trophies for their leading roles.

To find out who will win big this year, tune into the Emmys on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, though, revel in the glory of the ’97 show below: