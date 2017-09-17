STYLE & BEAUTY
All The Best Looks From The Emmys Red Carpet

We can't tell a "Big Little Lie," everyone looks great.
By Jamie Feldman

The stars of the silver screen lit up the red carpet on Sunday at the Emmy Awards to celebrate another year in television greatness, and they did so in style.

Tracee Ellis Ross wowed in long-sleeved, sequined, feathered Chanel, Tessa Thompson wowed in a rainbow Rosie Assoulin show-stopper and Millie Bobby Brown looked delightful in a strapless cream gown. 

Stars like Matt Walsh and Padma Lakshmi also sported blue ribbons in solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union. The ribbons have become a mainstay at big events as a form of resistance against President Donald Trump’s policies.

And Sean Spicer, who joked that Melissa McCarthy should share the Emmy she already won in part for her impersonation of the former White House Press Secretary, even made a surprise appearance.

Check out all the best looks from the 2017 Emmy Awards below. 

  • Tracee Ellis Ross in Chanel
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Viola Davis in Zac Posen
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Sarah Paulson
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Laverne Cox in Naeem Khan
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Lea Michele in Elie Saab
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Reese Witherspoon in Stella McCartney
    J. Merritt via Getty Images
  • Laura Dern
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Anna Chlumsky in Sachin and Babi
    J. Merritt via Getty Images
  • Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Yara Shahidi in Prada
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Issa Rae in Vera Wang
    J. Merritt via Getty Images
  • Mandy Moore in Carolina Herrera and Jennifer Meyer jewelry
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Jessica Lange
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Padma Lakshmi in Christian Siriano
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Uzo Aduba in Sally LaPointe
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Julianne Hough in Marchesa
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Samantha Bee in Rubin Singer
    J. Merritt via Getty Images
  • Rashida Jones
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Giuliana Rancic
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Kate McKinnon in Narciso Rodriguez
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara
    J. Merritt via Getty Images
  • Thandie Newton
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Jessica Biel in Ralph and Russo
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Edie Falco
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Shannon Purser in Sachin and Babi
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Angela Sarafyan in Elizabeth Kennedy
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Heidi Klum
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Kristin Cavallari in KaufmanFranco
    J. Merritt via Getty Images
