Stars came dressed in their very best for the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

The awards show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Early red carpet arrival Dakota Fanning wowed in a gorgeous, emerald gown with 175 carats worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels, while Kristen Bell, Jessica Biel and Scarlett Johansson were heavenly visions in all-white dresses. Issa Rae stunned in a bejeweled jumpsuit, while Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp of “Stranger Things” showed us how to pull off a snazzy suit.

Bold colors ― bright reds, greens, blues and yellows ― ruled the red carpet, but Tiffany Haddish was the only one who wore them all at once in rainbow, Prabal Gurung gown.

Perhaps the biggest statement of the night was Jenifer Lewis in Nike in support of Colin Kaepernick.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” the actress said in an interview with Variety.

Lewis added, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

