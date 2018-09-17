STYLE & BEAUTY
09/17/2018 06:02 pm ET Updated 2 days ago

All The Looks Worth Seeing From The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

What's your favorite look?
headshot
By Carly Ledbetter

Stars came dressed in their very best for the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night. 

The awards show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.  

Early red carpet arrival Dakota Fanning wowed in a gorgeous, emerald gown with 175 carats worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels, while Kristen Bell, Jessica Biel and Scarlett Johansson were heavenly visions in all-white dresses. Issa Rae stunned in a bejeweled jumpsuit, while Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp of “Stranger Things” showed us how to pull off a snazzy suit. 

Bold colors ― bright reds, greens, blues and yellows ― ruled the red carpet, but Tiffany Haddish was the only one who wore them all at once in rainbow, Prabal Gurung gown. 

Perhaps the biggest statement of the night was Jenifer Lewis in Nike in support of Colin Kaepernick

Jenifer Lewis at the 70th&nbsp;
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jenifer Lewis at the 70th 

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” the actress said in an interview with Variety. 

Lewis added, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.” 

Take a look at the rest of the outfits below: 

  • Kristen Bell
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
  • Dakota Fanning
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
  • Issa Rae
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Thandie Newton
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Constance Wu
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Angela Sarafyan
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
  • Leslie Jones
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • "Queer Eye" cast
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Chrissy Metz
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Jenifer Lewis
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Gaten Matarazzo
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
  • Tina Fey
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Millie Bobby Brown
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Rachel Brosnahan
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Mandy Moore
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Sandra Oh
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
  • Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Sterling K. Brown
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Regina King
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Andy Samberg
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Judith Light
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
  • Ellie Kemper
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Charlie Heaton
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
  • Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
  • Colin Jost and Michael Che
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Noah Schnapp
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Matt Smith and Claire Foy
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Padma Lakshmi
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Emmys Kristen Bell Issa Rae
All The Looks Worth Seeing From The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet
CONVERSATIONS