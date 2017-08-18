10 Best States To Live In

1 / 10

10. Virginia

<strong>> 10-yr. population growth:</strong> 13.6% (18th highest)<br> <strong>> 2014 unemployment rate:</strong> 5.2% (17th lowest)<br> <strong>> Poverty rate:</strong> 11.8% (12th lowest)<br> <strong>> Life expectancy at birth:</strong> 79.0 years (24th highest) <br>An education helps improve access to the job market, and states with high college attainment rates also often have low unemployment rates. Virginia's unemployment rate of 4.3% is one of the lower jobless rates in the nation. As in many of the other best states to live in, Virginia residents are quite wealthy. A typical household earns $64,902 each year, the eighth highest annual median household income in the nation. In states with the best living conditions, demand for housing is often very high, which tends to drive up home values. A typical home in Virginia is valued at $247,800, well above the national median home value of $181,200.

m01229/Flickr