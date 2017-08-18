Everyone has a go-to emoji, and it turns out each state does, too.
The folks at decluttr.com wanted to try to pinpoint the most “popular” emoji in each state, so they used Google search data to determine which emoji people searched for most from August 2016 to July 2017. You’d think the map would be full of unicorns (🦄🦄 ) and rainbows (🌈🌈 ).
But no: The results are much more hilarious than that.
For starters, why are people in Texas so into the peach emoji?! Well, everyone knows it’s basically the universal sign for a butt. In five states, the poop emoji won out, which is just a bit unnerving. But it’s the eggplant states we’re really raising an eyebrow over, because, well, you know why.
It’s important to note that this map doesn’t show each state’s most used emoji, just the one people searched most on Google. Most searches were for terms like “the meaning of [an emoji]” and “[emoji] merchandise,” a decluttr.com spokeswoman told HuffPost. We’re guessing that means people were either confused about what an emoji meant or in search of some tech-themed swag.
This whole thing’s got us like 🤔 .