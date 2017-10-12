Groom Has The Most Powerful, Emotional Reaction To Seeing His Bride

Groom Quintin Reed had a powerful reaction to seeing his bride Ashleigh for the first time on their wedding day, and it might make you feel emotional too.

On Oct. 7, the couple married at Cottleville Wine Cellar in Cottleville, Missouri. When Quintin saw Ashleigh making her way down the aisle, he was so blown away by seeing her in her dress that he broke down in tears and went weak in the knees. Watch his emotional reaction below:

“My uncle, who was the officiant, told me to look down at my watch until the moment was right. My heart was pounding so incredibly fast,” Quintin told HuffPost. “Then the moment came. She walks around the corner and when she was about 50 feet from me, my uncle told me to look up at my bride. And when I did, my heart became overwhelmed with joy and my entire body just became numb as I witnessed the most beautiful woman ever in front of me.”

Courtesy of the couple "I looked up to the sky, thanking God for such a wonderful woman. Then the tears started to fall. All the emotion just brought me to my knees. I am the luckiest man in the world!" the groom told HuffPost.

Even Quintin was surprised by just how emotional he became.

“I knew I would be blown away to see her in her dress, but it all hit so fast and all my emotion just took control of me.”

Witnessing Quintin’s reaction made Ashleigh emotional too:

The couple of three years, who first met at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, called their wedding day “perfect.”

Mindy Miles Photography The newlyweds first met at Lindenwood University.

Mindy Miles Photography Pure joy.