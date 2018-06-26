06/26/2018 05:45 am ET

29 Emotional Photos From The Day Same-Sex Marriage Became Legal Nationwide

Three years ago, love won.
By Chris McGonigal
The Washington Post via Getty Images

On this day in 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution required all states to recognize same-sex marriages. 

The landmark 5-4 decision spurred jubilation and heartfelt reactions across the country. From exuberant rejoicing in front of the Supreme Court building to the White House lit in rainbow colors, happy couples proudly showing their marriage licenses in Texas and festivites in California, memorable scenes unfolded. 

Here are some of the jubilant images from that day.

  • Todd Stevens, 36, of Long Beach, California, lent his shoulder to husband Yael Deynes, 39, who broke down crying during a cel
    Rick Loomis via Getty Images
    Todd Stevens, 36, of Long Beach, California, lent his shoulder to husband Yael Deynes, 39, who broke down crying during a celebration at the city's Civic Plaza. Although California had already legalized same-sex marriage, Deynes said the court decision "just hit me. After so many years of struggle I feel validated. I feel complete.''
  • The multicolored flag of the gay rights movement was waved triumphantly outside the Supreme Court building in Washington afte
    MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    The multicolored flag of the gay rights movement was waved triumphantly outside the Supreme Court building in Washington after the ruling.
  • Robert Oliver (left) and Mark Heller held hands, their&nbsp;bodies draped in flags, as they celebrated in West Hollywood, Cal
    David McNew via Getty Images
    Robert Oliver (left) and Mark Heller held hands, their bodies draped in flags, as they celebrated in West Hollywood, California.
  • This couple was part of the joyous&nbsp;gathering outside the Supreme Court building.
    MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    This couple was part of the joyous gathering outside the Supreme Court building.
  • Mark Uhen, in glasses, hugged Bill Cutter as Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) stood with them outside the Supreme Court building.
    Tom Williams via Getty Images
    Mark Uhen, in glasses, hugged Bill Cutter as Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) stood with them outside the Supreme Court building. Elected in 2012, Takano became the first gay of Asian descent to serve in Congress.
  • Jeff Sralla (left) with his partner, Gerard Gafford, shared a moment at the Travis County Clerk's office in Texas where they
    Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc via Getty Images
    Jeff Sralla (left) with his partner, Gerard Gafford, shared a moment at the Travis County Clerk's office in Texas where they applied for a marriage license.
  • Chelsea Henderson (left) and Amanda Wallace, took a selfie as they waited to obtain their marriage license at the Travis Coun
    Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc via Getty Images
    Chelsea Henderson (left) and Amanda Wallace, took a selfie as they waited to obtain their marriage license at the Travis County Clerk's office.
  • Janelle Boone (left) exalted after she and partner Christine Wylie got their marriage license at the Travis County Clerk's of
    Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc via Getty Images
    Janelle Boone (left) exalted after she and partner Christine Wylie got their marriage license at the Travis County Clerk's office.
  • With the White House bathed in gay pride colors, two couples embraced in front of it.
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    With the White House bathed in gay pride colors, two couples embraced in front of it.
  • The Supreme Court building loomed in the background as the celebration went on outside it.
    Alex Wong via Getty Images
    The Supreme Court building loomed in the background as the celebration went on outside it.
  • Christie Jones, Teresa Moreno and Michelle Gregory (left to right) posed for selfies in front of a banner in Chicago proclaim
    Chicago Tribune via Getty Images
    Christie Jones, Teresa Moreno and Michelle Gregory (left to right) posed for selfies in front of a banner in Chicago proclaiming the effect of the court's decision.
  • A celebrant in San Francisco combined gay pride colors with the California state flag.
    Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
    A celebrant in San Francisco combined gay pride colors with the California state flag.
  • Joy was etched on the faces of those applauding the marriage ruling outside the Supreme Court building.
    MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Joy was etched on the faces of those applauding the marriage ruling outside the Supreme Court building.
  • Married couple Steve Ledoux (left) and Mark Beckfold&nbsp;brought their&nbsp;foster son along to join others lauding the cour
    David McNew via Getty Images
    Married couple Steve Ledoux (left) and Mark Beckfold brought their foster son along to join others lauding the court decision in West Hollywood.
  • Justin Kattler ecstatically&nbsp;hoisted his partner, Tim Loecker, outside the famed Stonewall Tavern in New York. The two we
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
    Justin Kattler ecstatically hoisted his partner, Tim Loecker, outside the famed Stonewall Tavern in New York. The two were visiting from Dallas.
  • Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia (with his back to the camera) was helped by Mark Magdaleno as they raised a rainbow Pride Flag
    Rick Loomis via Getty Images
    Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia (with his back to the camera) was helped by Mark Magdaleno as they raised a rainbow Pride Flag over Civic Plaza. Garcia was the first openly gay person elected to the post.
  • Patty Duffy (left) and wife Lusinda Duffy kissed in Orlando, Florida. Like California, Florida was among several states that
    Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images
    Patty Duffy (left) and wife Lusinda Duffy kissed in Orlando, Florida. Like California, Florida was among several states that had legalized same-sex marriage before the ruling that extended the right nationwide.
  • The cheering went on and on outside the Supreme Court building.
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    The cheering went on and on outside the Supreme Court building.
  • A rainbow flag draped the entrance to City Hall in&nbsp;San Francisco.
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A rainbow flag draped the entrance to City Hall in San Francisco.
  • Two men shared their happiness outside the Supreme Court building.
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Two men shared their happiness outside the Supreme Court building.
  • Natalie Novoa (left) Eddie Daniels took a selfie while waiting to get married at a county office in Beverly Hills, California
    Marcus Yam via Getty Images
    Natalie Novoa (left) Eddie Daniels took a selfie while waiting to get married at a county office in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Sandy Bailey (left) and wife Liz Nania hold one another on the steps of the Massachusetts State House in Boston. Massachusett
    Boston Globe via Getty Images
    Sandy Bailey (left) and wife Liz Nania hold one another on the steps of the Massachusetts State House in Boston. Massachusetts was the first state to legalize same-sex marriages.
  • Community leaders and others citizens gathered to celebrate marriage equality in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
    Michele Sandberg via Getty Images
    Community leaders and others citizens gathered to celebrate marriage equality in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Stephanie Santorico (left) and Diane Santorico got married during a rally celebrating the ruling outside the Colorado state C
    Andy Cross via Getty Images
    Stephanie Santorico (left) and Diane Santorico got married during a rally celebrating the ruling outside the Colorado state Capitol in Denver.
  • "Love conquers hate" was a frequent chant outside the Supreme Court building after the ruling on same-sex marriage.
    Jim Bourg / Reuters
    "Love conquers hate" was a frequent chant outside the Supreme Court building after the ruling on same-sex marriage.
  • The crowd outside the court building numbered in the hundreds.
    Jim Bourg / Reuters
    The crowd outside the court building numbered in the hundreds.
  • Broad smiles were in abundance outside the court building.
    MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Broad smiles were in abundance outside the court building.
  • Mike Gomez (right) and Michael Carter pose for a photo after receiving their marriage license at the Travis County Clerk's of
    Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc via Getty Images
    Mike Gomez (right) and Michael Carter pose for a photo after receiving their marriage license at the Travis County Clerk's office.
  • Rodrigo Zamora (left) and Ashby Hardesty jump for joy after their wedding in New York that coincided with the court decision.
    Brendan McDermid / Reuters
    Rodrigo Zamora (left) and Ashby Hardesty jump for joy after their wedding in New York that coincided with the court decision.
