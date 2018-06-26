29 Emotional Photos From The Day Same-Sex Marriage Became Legal Nationwide

On this day in 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution required all states to recognize same-sex marriages.
The landmark 5-4 decision spurred jubilation and heartfelt reactions across the country. From exuberant rejoicing in front of the Supreme Court building to the White House lit in rainbow colors, happy couples proudly showing their marriage licenses in Texas and festivites in California, memorable scenes unfolded.
Here are some of the jubilant images from that day.
