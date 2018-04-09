‘Empire Records’ Actor Says There’s A Huge Nod To Kurt Cobain In The Film

That’s been a rallying cry for fans of “Empire Records” every April 8 since the ’90s alternateen classic came out. In the 1995 film, April 8 is the day Rex Manning, a smarmy, overly manicured ’80s pop star played by Maxwell Caulfield, is scheduled to appear in the titular record store staffed by people who hate him ― and everything he stands for.

April 8 also happens to be the day that the body of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was discovered in his Seattle home.

This Rex Manning Day, actor Ethan Embry, who played the film’s loveably spacey character Mark, made the connection explicit.

“The reason we picked April 8th as the day to have the powdered/coifed Rex Manning visit Empire is because Kurt was found on the 8th of April, the day the music of the 90s lost its mascot,” Embry tweeted.

Embry’s co-star Johnny Whitworth, who played A.J., echoed the sentiment.

Cobain, a human being and not merely a mascot, killed himself on April 5, 1994. His death shook the rock world and signaled the beginning of the end of the ’90s grunge era, which was replaced later in the decade by the more polished pop sound of boy bands and Britney Spears.