'Read The Room': Empire State Building Gets Ripped Over Amazon HQ Celebration

The Empire State Building was dragged on social media Tuesday over its celebration of Amazon’s controversial decision to locate its new headquarters in New York’s Long Island City.

The lights atop the structure glowed white “with an hourly orange sparkle” in honor of Amazon’s earlier announcement, but many Twitter users urged the iconic building to “read the room” ― given the anger over the tax incentives that officials gave to the online retailer and fears over how the investment will affect local infrastructure.