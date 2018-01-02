Employees of Amazon and Microsoft embroiled in sex trafficking

Sexism and misogyny has been prominent in the tech industry over time, with a recent publication highlighting yet another case. A Newsweek report revealed tons of emails sent to pimps and brothels between 2014 and 2016 that documented the tech industry’s patronage of sex workers from brothels and hiring services from trafficked sex workers.

The emails were acquired through a public records request to the King County Prosecutor's Office, with 63 sent from Amazon employee email accounts, 67 from Microsoft and a couple more from companies such as Boeing, Oracle, T-Mobile and local Seattle tech firms.

A number of the emails were gotten during a 2015 operation aimed at sex worker review boards—which resulted in 18 arrests including top-level Amazon and Microsoft directors—with two choosing a trial that'll begin in March.

The sex industry in Seattle has witnessed an increase in growth alongside its blossoming tech industry, and the city's authorities have remarked that some men lavish up to $50,000 per year on sex workers—with phone sex offering more ways to explore fantasies. Many brothels now take advantage of this to market how close they are to tech companies.

As noted by Alex Trouteaud, director of policy and research at the anti-trafficking organization Demand Abolition, the tech industry is a "culture that has really embraced trafficking."

Microsoft released a statement sent to Newsweek and said, "Microsoft has a long history of cooperating with law enforcement and other agencies on combating sex trafficking and related topics, and we have employees who volunteer their time and money specifically to combat this issue as well."

"The personal conduct of a tiny fraction of our 125,000 employees does not in any way represent our culture. No organization is immune to the unfortunate situation when employees act unethically or illegally. When that happens, we look into the conduct and take appropriate action."

The tech company also remarked in the statement that their employees are made aware of the consequences of ill behavior or engaging in illicit activities.

“Microsoft makes it clear to our employees that they have a responsibility to act with integrity and conduct themselves in a legal and ethical manner at all times. If they don't, they risk losing their jobs.”

E-commerce giants Amazon also weighed in on the matter, saying they've launched an investigation.

“Amazon's Owner's Manual clearly states that, 'It is against Amazon's policy for any employee or Contingent Worker to engage in any sex buying activities of any kind in Amazon's workplace or in any work-related setting outside of the workplace, such as during business trips, business meetings or business-related social events.'” A spokesperson for Amazon said.