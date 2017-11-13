Employment Agencies In Hong Kong

Hong Kong is one of the developed cities in the world, and their things are really well organized. However, for people who just got into the city, getting a job to settle down with would be a very tedious task. You would be stranded and might even be kind of less bothered till your cash starts running out, and then you know that things are getting out of hand.

You know you must have to get a job to survive in this city and so we have selected some best recruitment agencies that can help you land in your desired jobs in the city. Job searching can be a very tedious and frustrating part of life, especially when you just find yourself in a new part of the world. When you see yourself as a newbie in a country where you are not a citizen, the best thing is to buckle up your shoes and get yourself a well paying job with the help of a recruitment agency.

For the entry levels and the junior levels, Employment agencies might not be all that necessary. You can find many jobs and entries in the job journals, job websites and job websites. There are of course so many job postings from the various sectors in the online journals such as the Career Times, the Jobs DB, and other job classifieds in the Hong Kong’s English newspaper and the South China Morning Post.

More than a hundred of these journals are updated on regular basis and you can just queue in with any of them and start your new career in Hong Kong. You can submit your curriculum vitae and cover letters online from the comfort of your homes and your own convenient.

If you recently graduated from university, you can also queue in for some of the training courses, around two years which are offered by companies and agencies like Unilever. They are rotational courses and can be seen on the company’s official websites.

However, for those in their senior management or mid-management levels with the plans of relocating to Hong Kong whether on a permanent or temporary residential purpose, you will need the assistance of the recruitment agencies to avoid being lost in the career trend. These agencies will help you make your residence in Hong Kong a smooth one by providing you with your desired jobs and a great advancement in career.

And with Hong Kong being a very big and important hot spot in the world, and education, legal and finance sectors need recruitments so much and they should be your targets.

For the higher executive recruitments, you can check out for some agencies like Eban that see to that specially. They would help you get recruited in your own section of choice.

• Eban : This was established in Hong Kong in the year 2005. It is widely known for recruitments in the securities, investment banking and asset management sectors. It has great partnerships all around the world and has been certified of satisfying their clients’ needs all across and over the years of its existence. They also have great after-offer relationship with their clients and don’t back-out after recruitments. Their offices can be found in China, Singapore and London.

• Egron Zehnder : Egron Zehnder specializes in executive too but also helps in the management systems. They offer search in the technology, finance, human resources, legal, environment industries and communications. They have offices in about five continents and gain advantages over their competitors with these world wide offers. They also have a fixed pricing and so are maybe better than the other agencies who deduct some percentage of your salary for some time after connecting you to your recruiters.

• Lewis Sanders : Lewis Sanders is specialized for the legal professionals and offers a great job in their recruitments. They have extensions in Europe and Asia and are good in recruiting of legal and compliance professionals. They have kudos in connecting you to international legal recruitment offers.

• Michael Page : This is also another great recruitment agency. They offer postings from luxury sales to the legal sectors in Hong Kong and beyond. Their consultants are also salary based and not commission based, thereby making sure the offers are thorough.

• Robert Half : This puts more focuses towards the IT, accounting and banking sectors.