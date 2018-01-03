"Empower Your Team" And Other Key Pieces Of Advice From Founder And CEO Of PebblePost, Lewis Gersh

”Investors love good news, they can handle bad news, but they will not tolerate surprises.”

Lewis Gersh

I had the pleasure of interviewing Lewis Gersh, founder, CEO and “chief stamp licker” at PebblePost, inventor of the Programmatic Direct Mail® solution. PebblePost’s always-on platform analyzes real-time online consumer activity and intent — but with a twist. Through the Programmatic Direct Mail® platform, PebblePost transforms that data into dynamically rendered, personalized tangible media — including a Programmatic Postcard™ and Programmatic Catalog™ — delivered into a postal hub and on its way to a consumer’s home within 12–24 hours, every day. The result is the first new marketing channel since search and social!

Thank you so much for joining us. What is your “backstory”?

Back in the ’90s I founded a joint venture between AOL and Omnicom based on a thesis called Transactional Media. The idea was that on the web, for the first time a consumer could initiate a dialog on a 1:1 basis with a brand evidencing what we called “user-driven segmentation." The brand has an opportunity to continue the dialog back with the consumer on a 1:1 basis with content — ads, emails, articles, etc. — to drive them to commerce. We focused on retail financial services and in about three years were on track to transmit a billion emails annually. We pioneered what today is known as behavioral targeting and retargeting. After we sold the company, I started angel investing based on my thesis and became the “accidental VC,” founding one of the first seed funds in the country. After building probably the largest portfolio specializing in targeting and transaction processing, I left to go back to the operating side. I founded PebblePost, leveraging the same thesis but this time connecting online intent data with physical media into the home, where 90% of meaningful purchase decisions are made, and from home to any purchase channel for making a transaction.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

It was in the fall of 2015. We had about eight employees working like crazy on this radical new idea called Programmatic Direct Mail®. We had gone live in beta with about four or five brands that summer. We were sharing space with a portfolio company, hidden in the back corner on the back floor, and the correct address was the building next door so understandably the USPS couldn’t find us. So, we set up a P.O. box. One day Raven, our intern, went to check our P.O. box, and when she got back she said, “Geez, guys, don’t you ever check your mail?” We had received so much mail that the postal service couldn’t even fit it in our box. Included in the pile of mail were a handful of checks. So, we, the inventors of the Programmatic Direct Mail® solution, were so busy getting our idea off the ground that we didn’t even realize we had begun to get paid because we hadn’t checked our own mail.

So what exactly does your company do?

Basically, we transform real-time online intent data into in-home personalized mail that consumers can process in their own way, on their own time, and via any purchase channel they choose, whether it’s online or in-store or even over the phone or mail order.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

A consumer shouldn’t need a restraining order for six weeks to look at a pair of socks, but that’s where digital marketing has gone. This is hugely disruptive to the consumer experience. Digital is also fraught with fraud and viewability issues, which means wasted marketing money, which means lower margins, which means higher prices. And traditional direct mail has a lot of waste. Our Programmatic Direct Mail® solution is relevant and respectful, balancing efficiency and efficacy. So, the brand has to send far less with the Programmatic Direct Mail® solution in order to get the same number of conversions. Less waste, better experience for the consumer.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched my Start-up” and why?

#1 Everyone wants to whack the piñata.

Once when I was on a panel, somebody asked me what the transition from entrepreneur to fund founder and back to entrepreneur was like. My answer: “That’s easy. I went from being the piñata to whacking the piñata back to being the piñata. In truth, everyone’s a piñata.” Seeing a startup from both sides of the funding equation has given me a unique perspective. Investors in a venture fund whack the fund to produce candy — meaning returns-slash-liquidity. The fund whacks the venture CEO and founders to produce candy. The CEO and founders whack their employees to produce another kind of candy — results. The employees go home at night and their spouses whack them for value-slash-liquidity from their options. Think of each layer as an investor — and on that note…

#2 Investors love good news, they can handle bad news, but they will not tolerate surprises.

Actually someone did tell me that — my dad. So I was very lucky. Still, I didn’t fully appreciate it until I went through the process. The mechanics of finance matter far less than the ability to communicate effectively. The real challenge is to find a CFO who can sell the enthusiasm and the vision of your company. Tom Meredith — a dear friend and brilliant CFO of Dell —once told me that on any given day, a smart CFO can make any CEO look brilliant or like a complete failure based on the exact same financial data. So, it’s critical to communicate early and with transparency on what is expected, especially if it is bad news.

#3 Empower your team.

By nature, entrepreneurs and CEOs tend to be controlling. And they often make a fatal mistake. They recognize that someone is good enough at a particular specialty to warrant hiring them — but once they have that new hire onboard they try to micromanage them and tell them how to do their job. You have to remember that these people are much smarter than you at what they do. Trust them to tell you what they need to execute against your vision. Then be completely willing to hand it all off to them.

#4 Don’t be too eager to discard the old for the new.

This could have been a particularly humbling lesson if I hadn’t learned it from such a classy guy. One of the co-founders in my first venture, Victor Kramer, was constantly pumping the brakes on our enthusiasm for the bold new world of digital advertising. I found this frustrating, since digital advertising was the foundation for our entire business model. But Victor, whose résumé included senior management positions at international financial organizations as well as years of experience in direct marketing, was resolute in his convictions. “Online ads really don’t work on a performance/ROI basis,” he’d say. Victor thought direct mail was a much better option. “It’s not really sexy,” he’d say, “but it actually works.” I would just roll my eyes. Then one day at a meeting someone suggested that we could increase our web traffic by spending more on digital ads. “Are you kidding me?” I blurted. “They don’t friggin’ work! We’ll go broke if we do that.” As soon as I realized what I’d said I glanced at Victor. He just grinned.

#5 A degree in child psychology is a more relevant than an MBA.

That’s not meant to be snarky or condescending, like I’m calling everyone else childish. It’s as much an acknowledgement that I’ve had to coach myself into being a more measured, mature professional. And that’s meant parking a lot of the things that happened to me as I was growing up into who I am — and most of those things are subject to a child-psychology-type moment. Long story short, if you take everything personally, you’re liable to crumble in the crucible of a start-up.

