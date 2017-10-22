EmPOWERing Audiences on Facebook, One Post at a Time

There is one person in Puerto Rico shedding “light” on the power issue after Hurricane Maria

It’s been exactly one month and still most people who live in Puerto Rico don’t have power; telecommunication services have barely recovered from the impact of Hurricane Maria. As a result, there is limited access to information online, except for those who are fortunate enough to have signal and scroll through their Facebook timeline.

This is the place where, in a matter of minutes, they can find out about the latest news, the status of their friends and family or even find how they can help the victims of the hurricane. Social media networks are also the platforms where people go to look for answers. What do they want to know? For starters, what’s going on with power restoration on the Island?

As a social media user, I can relate to those searching for answers in the middle of so much uncertainty; in the midst of inconsistent and untrustable information from local authorities regarding when will the lights will turn on again. People are using social media networks like Facebook to vent their anger and to express frustration. Most of the posts I see regarding this issue have a negative connotation and a sense of desperation. People are anxious, worried, discouraged, and annoyed. In a nutshell, they want to know what exactly is happening and what is being done daily to get back to normal; people want #nofilter answers.

Last week, as I was scrolling through my Facebook account, I found some posts with answers coming from one source. Each time I logged to my account, for some strange reason many of my contacts were sharing status updates from a person named Jorge Bracero, someone I personally don’t know. As I continued reading his posts, I found out he is an Auxiliar Equipment Operator for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. As someone obsessed with analyzing social media and how audiences respond to posts, especially why they share them, I made it my mission to find out what exactly he was posting to his personal account...and why.

The post above pretty much follows the format that Jorge uses in most of the messages he publishes: one to three sentences that summarize what happened during his shift. The content he posts is original, meaning most is written by himself. Sometimes he uses photos and others just plain text. Even at this moment, when video is so popular on social media, Jorge opts for simplicity.

His mission is to use a universal, clear, straight to the point and honest language to inform his network what it’s being done every day on the field; to clear things up without a political agenda or any other special interest. Jorge is active on Facebook to clear misconceptions out there, to talk to his audience like he is talking to a friend. Many of us, including myself, need a friend like Jorge right now, when we no longer trust “official” sources.

His honesty, transparency and consistency caught my attention, but the fact that my Facebook friends were sharing his posts like no others moved me; there was some validation there, just like when a friend recommends a restaurant. The feeling is different because you trust that person more. This is why I am writing these words, because social proof does have a strong impact on social media marketing. This is one good example.

After that validation process, Jorge became my only source of information on a daily basis. I recommended his page to my friends and family and they began following him. He has become an influencer through this organic process and through his transparency. Through his example, we may want to reconsider the concept of influence and stop obsessing less with engagement numbers and more with credibility, conversation and action.

People are trusting him as a source of information on one topic. Audiences are moved by his posts to the point they comment to show appreciation for what he is doing. They are also taking action beyond those clicks by talking about him outside social media. What type of actions?

The Puerto Rico Power Authority was not previously active on Facebook until just this past week. “Why can’t we be that trustable source of information?” they must have thought. The company now has a new mission, which is to provide updates with information about the work on the field. Here is an example of an informational graphic about brigades. In my opinion, Jorge directly or indirectly moved them to take action.

I had the opportunity to virtually meet Jorge and talk to him on the phone. His voice is as kind and honest as his posts, but the reasons behind his efforts were what impacted me more: passion, devotion and a need to share information.

“A year ago, I noticed that there was a lot of misinformation out there regarding the work of the Puerto Rico Power Authority. The connotation of all comments was negative on social media, following a major blackout which left most of the Island without power. I began to use my posts to clear things up and the response was very positive, but it was with the effect of Hurricanes Irma and María that it became something more consistent. I want to get the correct information out there,” he said during our phone conversation.