Empowering People To Become The Best Versions Of Themselves - One Workout At A Time

“I feel like ‘success’ is relative. Being a business owner is hard, and we feel like we’re failing at about a hundred things each day, but what we’re trying our best to do is to make bringing goodness to this world a huge part of our success. We want to empower people to become the very best versions of themselves, to be healthier, more fit, and more in control of their own wellness.”

Kaleigh Chatfield - Co-Owner of SICFIT Round Rock

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Kaleigh Chatfield; a new mom, a foodie, a lover of travel, vintage everything, dogs, and any competitive sport...and co-founder and co-owner of SICFIT Round Rock. She was in the Air Force for eight years with 4 deployments, a graduate from The Ohio State University, and a former competitive swimmer and rugby player.

What is your “backstory”?

So, I grew up in Columbus, OH as the oldest of five. We were always involved in one sport or another, mainly because I’m sure my poor mother would’ve lost her mind with all five of us constantly underfoot. I played basketball up until I realized I was done growing at 5’6, and decided to focus solely on swimming...mostly the 100m butterfly and 200m IM, throughout grade school and into High School. I was decent, never a standout, but I loved competing, and unlike many of my teammates, I loved lifting heavy when we weren’t in the pool. After High School, I enlisted, and in between deployments, worked on my degree in International Studies from Ohio State, where I decided to walk onto the women’s rugby team. I was, at first, a terrible rugby player. I didn’t have a firm grasp on all of the rules, growing up in a house where college football was king, but man, I wasn’t afraid to hit someone or take a hit. I fell in love with the sport, got better each semester, and ended up playing all through my college years. Around six months after graduation in 2010, I had an opportunity to deploy to Afghanistan, and I jumped at the chance, and spent 13 months in and around Kandahar Province, where there was not much else to do but work and work out. It was there that I discovered CrossFit, and being without a sport to be training for for the first time in my life, I fell in love with competing again. I also unexpectedly fell in love with my now boyfriend and business partner, so I suppose it was a pretty successful deployment!

Fast forward to 2013, I had just moved to Texas after quitting my corporate job, feeling disillusioned with the ‘real world’ after getting out of the military and attempting to use my degree in some capacity in the workforce. When I moved to Texas to be with Michael, I had decided that I would go back to the service industry and find a coaching job at a local gym...that I’d get back to the basics of what I loved most: flexible but lucrative work schedules and coaching. After securing both, things seemed to go by swimmingly, until Michael was laid off from his contracting job, and the gym where we both coached unexpectedly closed. After a few days of talks with former clients and between ourselves, we decided to open our own gym. Now, after two years in business, a baby, and about a million and two learning opportunities of being entrepreneurs, here we are. The rest, as they say, is history.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you founded your business?

Finding our space was an interesting experience, as it was this old, run-down space that looked like it was damn near condemned. There was literally a gigantic hold through the back wall where a tree had started to go through, and squatters had been living there. Anyway, we pull up with our realtor, and Michael looks so confused; he asked her why we were even there and started laughing when she said that she knew it was probably a ‘no,’ but that we might want to see the space regardless. I, on the other hand, had stars in my eyes as soon as we pulled up to that dilapidated space, since I had left my fixer upper of a house that I had bought in Columbus after getting home from Afghanistan, a home built in 1903 that I adored bringing back to its former glory. I have a thing for old homes, old buildings, old cars, etc. I like spaces with a story. So where Michael saw something that should be torn down, I immediately got excited about all the possibilities. “Buy the ugliest house on the best block, babe!” I remember telling him. we were in the heart of the downtown area, an area that was and is rapidly expanding. And there wasn’t another gym anywhere down there yet. I told him it would be perfect. I was right, of course, although anyone that has ever worked on an old building knows that they are often a pandora’s box of problems...and ours definitely gave us a run for our money, that’s for sure. Construction took nearly 3x as long as projected, and we stopped calculating how much we had blown the budget by when it was double what we expected, but here we are, two years after opening, and still learning new lessons each day.

So what exactly does your business do?

We’re a functional fitness facility in the downtown Round Rock, Texas area. While workouts are similar to CrossFit in their design and movements, we pride ourselves on being a holistic, whole-body wellness resource, not just a gym.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Michael and I both have a pretty extensive history with CF, but we quickly realized that what we were envisioning for our space wasn’t going to fit the CF model. Through our own experiences, both with injuries, PTSD, and our love of good, whole food nutrition, our business model quietly evolved from just a space to get a good sweat into branching off into partnerships with other local businesses: Chiropractors, Cryotherapy, massage therapy, float therapy, nutrition and mobility specialists… all people who would enhance what we do inside the gym for our members and the community. We discovered that we weren’t satisfied with just the high fives and chest bumps after an hour of sweating together; we wanted to reach into our clients’ lives and change them for the better on as many platforms as possible.

As a Veteran owned, service disabled small business [Michael was in the Marine Corps for 10 years] one of our passions is helping our fellow vets and the veteran community. One of our very first personal coaching clients, Alan Babin, was one of the first casualties in 2003 of OIF and is now wheelchair bound due to his injuries and the subsequent dozens of surgeries. Michael began working with him shortly after we opened in 2015, and then began introducing him to and getting our strategic partners involved, particularly our chiropractor [also a Marine] and the cryotherapy center we’ve partnered with. Because of our collective efforts, and the fact that Alan is a true badass, he is now standing longer in his chair than he has ever been able to be before, he’s sleeping more soundly, and is able to move more freely due to an increased range of motion in his neck, ankles, and increased core strength. It’s an honor to be a small part of his success, and helping him gain more independence.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

We definitely wouldn’t be where we are without our former partner, Travis. Travis was one of our former clients at the old gym who encouraged us to open our own place, and he was with us from the very beginning, up until a few months ago when he left to pursue other business venture opportunities. He is and was such an integral part of our business being here today, and we miss working alongside him on a daily basis!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I feel like ‘success’ is relative. Being a business owner is hard, and we feel like we’re failing at about a hundred things each day, but what we’re trying our best to do is to make bringing goodness to this world a huge part of our success. We want to empower people to become the very best versions of themselves, to be healthier, more fit, and more in control of their own wellness. When we see people reach milestones that they never thought would be possible, or partnering with nonprofits within our community, we really feel like we’re getting and doing something right, which keeps up motivated to keep moving forward.

Kaleigh Chatfield with partner and Co-Owner of SICFIT Round Rock, Mike Allred, and their family.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I became a gym owner” and why.

Find a good bookkeeper and CPA before you even open. Just trust us on this one. Choose your business partners wisely. Entrepreneurship is nowhere near being a walk in the park, and personal relationships can suffer if everyone isn’t on the same page. You’re going to work your ass off and probably not get paid for awhile. You need to take time to take care of yourself each day. There was a time where Michael and I both struggled to get workouts in or meals prepped, and we own a gym, for crying out loud! We had to really take a step back and prioritize our time so that we could become a walking example of what we preach to our clients again. You’re going to fail. you’re going to find new ways to fail, and you’re going to want to give up...but stick with it. Try to not screw up the same way twice, and learn from your mistakes. Everything is an opportunity for growth if you learn from your mistakes.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?