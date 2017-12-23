Empowering People With The Information They Need To Make Better Financial Decisions

“Success and growth are going to take a lot longer than you realize. I recently found a plan I put together five years ago, which was my vision for finder for the 12 months ahead. I thought that was the length of time it would take and five years on, I’m still rolling it out.”

Fred Schebesta and Finder.com team

I had the pleasure of interviewing Fred Schebesta. Fred is a prolific entrepreneur, author, media commentator, mentor and regular speaker on the start-up circuit. He is CEO and co-founder of finder.com, a global personal finance comparison website which he started over a decade ago at just 26 years old. Fred’s entrepreneurial journey started well before finder however, when he started a digital media agency, Freestyle Media, while still completing a bachelor’s degree. After much success, Fred and his business partner sold Freestyle to a publicly listed company in 2007, going on to build and grow finder.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I am the co-founder and CEO of finder.com, a global personal finance comparison website. We aim to help people make better decisions with their money by offering free comparisons across credit cards, personal loans, shopping coupon codes and so much more. We are currently operating in 6 different countries and within the next 12 months will have expanded to at least 10.

I started finder with my co-founder and old school friend Frank Restuccia shortly after we had sold our first business, a digital media company. We had started that business while I was still studying in college, and I learnt a great deal from that process of starting, running and eventually selling a business.

I am passionate about empowering people with the information they need to make better decisions. It is my vision that eventually with finder, people will be able to compare absolutely everything and anything.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I have long admired Sean Parker for his pioneering internet vision and long range reads of major internet trends. i also pay major respect to how he takes big risks, betting big money on his ideas and plans.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am very active in the startup and entrepreneurship space, both through speaking at events, mentoring, one-to-one meetings, writing and video. Through these activities I've had the opportunity to reach and inspire many young and aspiring entrepreneurs to start and build their businesses and careers. I get emails and messages every day from people telling me how something I said or did struck a chord and inspired them into action.

Fred Schebesta

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

1. Success and growth are going to take a lot longer than you realize. I recently found a plan I put together five years ago, which was my vision for finder for the 12 months ahead. I thought that was the length of time it would take and five years on, I’m still rolling it out.

2. Test in recruiting to find the best. I’ve had stages where I’ve hired people too fast and where I’ve hired too slow but the worst mistake was not putting people through tests first. I have hired people to only later found out they misrepresented their skills or attitude in the application and interview process. Now, I test everyone before formally offering a position.

3. Focus on achieving one thing and finishing it, then move onto the next. As many entrepreneurs, I have lots of ideas and I get excited by many of them. Sometimes, this has led to me tripping myself up in attempting to do too many things at once. Now I take a more focused approach. Achieving one thing well is much better than starting and never finishing four different ideas.

4. Most people have less resilience than me. I tend to push until it's finished regardless of the adversity. It’s a quality I have no doubt I inherited to my mother, who is the most high-functioning individual I know. However, not everyone is built this way and in fact, most people prefer it easy. I tend to attract people more inclined to my way, but accept that some people will need a little a more challenging.

5. Set goals and focus on them and they will come true. I've always set goals but not necessarily thought what would and wouldn’t be achieved. Then last week I found an old goal sheet I had written long ago. I went through and was able to tick off all the ambitious goals I had set at that time. It was deeply satisfying but made me realise that is the way to achieve great big hairy goals!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?