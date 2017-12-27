Empowerment Lessons From A Virtual Reality Start-Up

“In everything I did, I always tried to empower other people. With my blog, I try to educate people to VR and AR, making them enter the future; I also love helping other VR enthusiasts in having visibility and supporting their projects.”

Antony Vitillo

I had the pleasure of interviewing Antony Vitillo, owner of the AR/VR blog The Ghost Howls. He has co-founded Immotionar, a full body virtual reality startup that has won some awards and has innovated the VR ecosystem. After the company shut-down, he’s trying another startup adventure with Yllusion.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

A former classmate of mine, Gianni Rosa Gallina, told me he wanted to create an innovative company working on AR/VR. We tried Oculus DK2 headset and we were excited by the magic of VR teleportation, but we were deluded by the inability to see and use our full body in VR. We decided to solve this issue with our startup: Immotionar.

Startupping is hard and the business world is harsh. I had to evolve myself from a programmer with no job to a startupper. This meant not only learning how to handle a company, but also how to become a better self, being more secure of myself, being better in handling difficulties. I’m a completely different person from 3 years ago: having a startup has made me grown to become a better man.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Lots of crazy things happened at the EIA accelerator in 2016.

We won the Best Technical Innovation award, so I had to speak on a cinema stage in front of 200+ people. While I was scared and sure to make a disaster, I saw all people being enthusiastic during other presentations. So while I was on the stage, I thought “F*ck it, let’s have fun all together” and made the most dynamic speech of my life, while Gianni made a great show of our technology. Everyone was excited by our show: we were the stars of the day. One of the best moments of my startup life.

5 days later, investor Bill repeated the world “Bulls**t” a bazillion times during our pitch and said our product was useless. Startupping is an emotional rollercoaster.

So what does your company do?

My company had, already in 2014, the vision that virtual reality without full body is not true virtual reality. You have to see yourself, you have to have your true identity in VR. You have to be able to use completely all your body in VR as in real life. We wanted to offer this without the user wearing any sensors, that’s why we used Kinects in combination with VR headset. It is a vision that still today has not been completely realized.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In everything I did, I always tried to empower other people. With my blog, I try to educate people to VR and AR, making them enter the future; I also love helping other VR enthusiasts in having visibility and supporting their projects.

With Immotionar we wanted to give enthusiasts and makers what they’ve always dreamed: experiment with a new technology that let them enter completely in the virtual world.

Even with our failure, we wanted to help others: I’ve written a detailed post-mortem of our experience to help startuppers avoid repeating our errors.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

1. Startupping is damn hard. I hear a lot of people saying that they are tired of working in their company, so they want to launch a startup. They don’t realize how it is hard and complicated. It requires a lot of time, sucks up all your energies, it is stressful and requires huge sacrifices. My father once told me to leave him a photo of mine so that it can remember how my face is since he almost never sees me!

2. Most probably, you’ll fail. 90% of startups fail before three years. You have to understand that even if your idea is great and you put all your effort into your company, you may fail anyway. So all your sacrifices of point 1 most probably will be useless in the end.

3. Focus on the product/market fit. We had an amazing idea and all people made compliments to us. But we couldn’t sell it: it was too rough, complicated to assemble and expensive. People got scared by all those cables’ mess and by the poor tracking of Kinects. We started the company on a beautiful vision, but we didn’t ask people if they could be interested in buying our actual product.

4. Team is fundamental. To start a company you have to assemble a team of people that have different backgrounds and cover all various necessary areas: technical, business, marketing. Furthermore, the team has to be united, otherwise, when difficulties come, the startup can’t handle them. We were only techies, so we were strong on the technical side, but terrible with marketing and business.

5. A startup is all about money. No one cares about your idea, your sacrifices, your skills. The only important thing is money. It’s sad, it’s harsh, but it’s the truth. You have to create a product that people would PAY to have it. Your goal is to make money. And to obtain this you have to spend your own money at the beginning and then ask for money to investors. Focus on money since the beginning.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Well, from a technical standpoint I would love to meet John Carmack: he’s revolutionized gaming and he’s now making the same with virtual reality. He’s an idol for me.