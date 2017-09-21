This Couple's Enchanting Disneyland Wedding Will Leave You Spellbound

Disney has been at the center of Sarah and Gilbert Hernandez’s relationship from the very beginning.

White Rabbit Photo Boutique Sarah and Gilbert, who first met at UC Berkeley in 2005, said their "I dos" at Disneyland.

They watched “Up” on their first date, their first vacation as a couple was at Disneyland and they have annual passes to the park. Even their engagement photo session was inspired by the Disney movie “Tangled.”

White Rabbit Photo Boutique A photo from the couple's "Tangled" engagement session.

So when it came time for the Bay Area couple to plan their wedding, they decided on Disneyland in Anaheim, California for their venue.

On Sept. 8, the couple tied the knot in a magical ceremony at the Rose Court Garden followed by a reception at the Trillium, all planned by Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.

White Rabbit Photo Boutique Showing off their new bling.

“We’ve both been going to Disneyland since we were kids, and it’s always been a home away from home for us,” the groom told HuffPost via email. “We love the feeling of magic that Disneyland gives us every time we go, whether it be a multi-day extravaganza or just passing by the parks to take a short walk and grab a churro and a corndog.”

White Rabbit Photo Boutique The groom's face says it all.

White Rabbit Photo Boutique The bride wore a Ysa Makino gown on her wedding day.

The big day celebration with family and friends was loaded with Disney details including:

A ride in Cinderella’s carriage

White Rabbit Photo Boutique The couple looked like Disney royalty in the Crystal Coach.

A cameo by Mickey and Minnie

White Rabbit Photo Boutique Mickey and Minnie are the best wedding crashers.

An “Up”-themed caketopper and Disneyland food, such as churros and mini corndogs

White Rabbit Photo Boutique "You are my greatest adventure" is a reference to the Pixar movie "Up," which the couple watched on their first date.

White Rabbit Photo Boutique Mini corndog bites with Mickey condiments!

Disney-themed reception tables

White Rabbit Photo Boutique The "Aladdin"-themed reception table.

And a ‘World of Color’ show to enjoy with their family and friends

White Rabbit Photo Boutique Guests got to watch the 'World of Color' show from a special area.

The newlyweds and their guests even had access to the Toy Story Mania attraction after the park had closed to regular patrons:

White Rabbit Photo Boutique After the reception, the newlyweds enjoyed the Toy Story Mania ride.

White Rabbit Photo Boutique The bride incorporated a "Toy Story" touch on her wedding sneakers.

Of all the memorable moments, the groom’s favorite part of the day was seeing his bride in her wedding dress for the first time.

“Seeing her came with the realization that I would be spending the rest of my life with a real-life princess,” Gilbert told HuffPost. “I was overwhelmed with emotion and couldn’t handle myself. Nothing else in the world mattered in that moment.”

All in all, it was a day filled with love and a whole lot of magic, too.