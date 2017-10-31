End Of The Beginning

Bobby Three Socks (Robert Mueller III's nickname among aides) made his move. What have we learned? Trump's bullshit has hit the fan. Take cover.

The final sentence of Mueller's plea agreement with George Papadopoulos says it all:

“Following his arrest” Defendant “met with the Government on numerous occasions to provide information and answer questions."

Papadopoulos says in this agreement his statement "does not include all the facts known to me regarding this offense."

Also, in court on Monday a Mueller prosecutor said about the Papadopoulos matter, "there's a large-scale ongoing investigation of which this case is a small part."

In other words, you've got no idea what all I know Mr. President, or who I'm getting it from.