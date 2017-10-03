Ending Violence Against Women Starts With Whom We Choose To Lead Us

New York State criminal and civil laws must be updated. Why? It is the only way to hold all perpetrators of gender-based violence accountable. As technology has advanced and become part of our daily lives, perpetrators have taken advantage of the internet and social media to target women and girls, coercing victims to engage in sexual conduct or create and share sexual images. Victims are suffering tremendous harm, and many perpetrators’ conduct narrowly slips through cracks in our laws, which were written before any of us could have imagined the role the internet would play in our lives. Simple amendments to New York State law would allow for more offenders to be held accountable. For more information, see Legal Momentum’s report and updates on the epidemic problem of sextortion.

Law enforcement must be adequately trained. Why? It is only with specific training on issues related to gender-based violence that law enforcement will be equipped to respond to, investigate, and analyze evidence in all kinds of cases that involve gender-based violence. Training to ensure that all law enforcement professionals use trauma-informed interviews and investigation techniques requires the allocation of resources and a commitment from leadership to prioritize these fundamental aspects of law enforcement work.

Training specific to gender-based violence must be mandatory for all judges. Judges in all court forums, not just criminal courts, across the state preside over cases that involve gender-based violence. Because judges come to the bench from varying backgrounds, training for the bench on issues for which they may have no prior experience is incredibly important. We must equip our judges with the information they need to fairly preside over and make decisions in these cases. Our courts need to prioritize funding to make this training available and easily accessible for every judge in New York. For information about the type of training that assists courts in adjudicating cases involving gender-based violence in a fair, informed manner, see the resources available from Legal Momentum’s award-winning National Judicial Education Program.