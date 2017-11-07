Engineering a Food Solution for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

When the first food truck drives across a newly built bridge over a river, in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, Australian engineer Tristan Turner will be cheering from the riverbank.

The RedR Australia engineer designed the emergency low-water bridge and has supervised its construction because he knows what a huge difference it will make to alleviating the suffering of the Rohingya refugees on the other side, who have fled violence in Myanmar.

The refugees, mostly women and children, are amongst 800,000 who have crossed the border into Bangladesh, many carrying only their trauma and fully dependent on humanitarian assistance for food, water, shelter and other essential needs.

RedR Australia deployed Tristan to support the World Food Programme’s (WFP) response to what has become the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis and a major humanitarian emergency. For the past 10 days, he has supervised the construction of the 28 metre low-water bridge over the Bakkhali River so that WFP can open new food distribution points and provide easier access to the population that’s sprung up on the other side of the river.

“It will open access to thousands of families on the other side. Women and children who come to the WFP food distribution points to collect rice, lentils and vegetable oil, are currently walking considerable distances and over a small bamboo foot bridge to reach the food,” Tristan said.

“They might have to walk several kilometres carrying their 25 kilograms of rice, several litres of oil and lentils and might be carrying a child too and have another by the hand. The food alone is half their body weight. Sometimes, it might be a 10 year old child trying to carry this back to the family.”

“When this bridge opens, the World Food Programme will be able to send food trucks across it and open new distribution points on the other side of the river,” he said adding that this would greatly reduce the distances the refugees need to walk to collect food.

In many cases, the food collectors have to leave vulnerable young children at their makeshift shelter or, in the case of child headed households, vulnerable younger siblings. The trek for food can also place women and girls at risk of gender-based violence.

Tristan is using local labour from the host country as well as Rohingya refugees to build the bridge which involves steel mesh gabion baskets filled with rock, and a metal mesh deck for the road surface and he expects the works completed and to see the first truck roll across within days.

RedR Australia has deployed seven people to the Rohingya refugee crisis and they are all playing critical roles supporting United Nations agencies like the World Food Programme. Tristan Turner’s deployment is funded by the Australian Government.