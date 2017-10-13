Too many gay men sexually harass other men and consider it a 'compliment'.

Too many times I've been on the receiving end of aggressive, unwanted physical attention only to be called 'stuck up' or 'ungrateful' when I push back and stand up for myself.

Fortunately, my music career has not been at the mercy of such attention but many others have and the courage all the women and now men have shown this week has been breathtaking.

HOWEVER, I've already seen pushback by my fellow gay brothers saying that if James Van Der Beek and others don't want such attention then they shouldn't take on any sexually provocative parts, do shirtless photo shoots or be sexual at all. Let me be clear:

THE VICTIM BLAMING HAS TO STOP.

Just about every one of us has posted a provocative photo on the internet at some point in our lives and that gives NO ONE the right to disrespect or take advantage of us. Just as you can't touch the go-go-boys/strippers or waitresses at Hooters, you can't grab the Instagram models on the street, the hot guys in the club - and certainly not the actors who are working hard to apply their craft which yes, will often mean taking on a sexually provocative role.

Show Some Goddamn Respect.