Enough is Enough: It Is Time to Demand Paid Parental Leave

Mothers who endure both vaginal birth and cesarians will need up to six weeks to physically recover. During (but not limited to) the newborn stage, mothers will face extreme sleep deprivation due to the baby's frequent demand for nourishment and comfort. The World Health Organization recommends mothers to exclusively breastfeed (nursing babies for both nutrition and comfort) for the first six months and then to continue breastfeeding at least until the child is two years old. I am a strong advocate for exclusive breastfeeding if mothers are physically capable of producing milk because of the medical, nutritional, neurological and social emotional benefits that it provides for both the baby and the mother; but if she is unable to produce milk, fed is absolutely best. If the mother is able to (exclusively) breastfeed, her body is working hard to produce milk based on supply and demand; and as a result causes the mother to feel extremely fatigued. For those who are able to breastfeed, it takes frequent nursings to increase milk supply; while it quickly diminishes when nursing does not occur often enough. The American Academy of Pediatrics released a comprehensive research study discussing the long term physical and neurodevelopmental advantages of breastfeeding for both the mother and the baby; and stated that infant nutrition should be a public health issue. Additionally, emotionally and psychologically, the mother is learning how to be a mother while adjusting to new routines and responsibilities. All of these factors can contribute to the onset of postpartum depression; which is a very serious condition that many women struggle with as a result to the physical and phycological stress that women endure directly after delivery. With all of this, too many women in the United States are then faced with the reality that they only have twelve (often unpaid) weeks of maternity leave; burdening them with the added stress of not only worrying about how they are going to provide for their child, but also leaving them with the uncertainty about the quality of the caregiver(s) that they will have to leave their child with based on their socioeconomic status.