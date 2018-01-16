Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Share First Photos Of Newborn Twins

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s newborn babies are so cute it almost took our breath away.

The “Hero” singer posted the first photo of one of their twins on Instagram Tuesday. In the picture, Iglesias is snuggled up to the baby, who’s dressed in an adorable white-and-gray onesie.

“My Sunshine,” the new dad captioned the photo.

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:39am PST

In a separate post, Kournikova shared a photo of what we assume is the other twin with the same sweet caption.

A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST

Back in December, the famously private couple secretly welcomed twins, Nicholas and Lucy, in Miami. They hadn’t previously announced they were expecting.

“Their family and friends didn’t even know,” a source told Entertainment Tonight about their expanding family. “They had been preparing for a while to have kids and are over the moon.”

Iglesias and Kournikova have been together since 2001 after meeting on the set of his “Escape” music video. While reports circulated that the pair were married after the former tennis pro was spotted with some bling on her ring finger, the pair have never confirmed anything.

“I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt. I love taking care of people,” Kournikova said at the time of the wedding rumors in 2011. “I’m in a happy relationship ― that’s all that matters. … I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely.”